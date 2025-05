Holiday boss issues warning to anyone heading to Spain this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jet2’s CEO has warned of growing anti-tourist sentiment among UK holidaymakers considering Spain.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of airline and tour operator Jet2, has cautioned about a rising unease among British holidaymakers regarding anti-tourism protests in Spain. Heapy noted a growing "perception" that some Spanish residents resent the influx of tourists.

In recent years, several Spanish cities popular with tourists have seen demonstrations by locals protesting the impact of tourism, particularly on rental costs. Protest banners have displayed slogans such as "tourists go home," contributing to the negative perception among potential visitors. This growing sentiment could impact travel decisions, with some UK holidaymakers potentially opting for alternative destinations.

Speaking at an event at the Spanish embassy in London, Mr Heapy said: “We’ve had people ringing the call centre and going into travel agents, asking questions like ‘is Spain safe’, ‘are we still welcome in the resort’.”

He went on: “It is becoming a big issue unfortunately, and perception becomes truth.”

Mr Heapy said “unlicensed tourism” – such as people staying in private accommodation listed on Airbnb – is “causing a huge problem” and “needs to be controlled”.

open image in gallery Barcelona residents have marched through the city in a string of anti-tourism protests ( Getty Images )

Issues such as uncertainty over visitor numbers, unpaid tourist taxes and properties that “could be death traps” are among the issues, he said.

“Unfortunately there’s been a massive explosion in unlicensed tourism properties.”

He went on: “Airbnb can be controlled. They don’t rule the world.

“They are an online platform that we can control and put legislation in place.”

Mr Heapy said if he was a politician he would introduce fines of “a quarter of a million euros” for Airbnb hosts found not to have the required licences or tax records.

Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, insisted it is “important to distinguish between specific local tensions and the broader national picture”.

He went on: “The vast majority of Spain remains enthusiastic in welcoming tourists.

“Where protests have occurred – in cities such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Santa Cruz – concerns stem from broader societal issues: housing pressures, rising costs of living, and environmental strain in high-density areas.”

He added: “Spain is taking concrete steps to address these issues – through legislation on short-term rentals, tourism taxes in certain regions, and more comprehensive destination management.”

Spain is the most popular overseas destination for people in the UK, with more than 18 million visits last year.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Rosario Sanchez Grau said: “We are proud and grateful that Spain remains the number one holiday destination for UK visitors.

“It is our priority to protect and nurture this relationship for the future.”