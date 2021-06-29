New Spanish entry rules to come into force from Friday

Spain has confirmed that tighter entry restrictions for Britons will come into force from Friday.

Last month, Spain axed all extra requirements for British visitors as it sought to recharge its battered tourism industry.

However, following an increase in Delta variant cases in the UK, Spain has tightened its rules again.

From midnight on 2 July, British travellers must either show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test.

At least 14 days must have elapsed from the second dose, and accepted vaccinations are Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The vaccine certificate must include details such as the traveller’s name, vaccination date, type of vaccine and the issuing country.

Unvaccinated Britons will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the 48 hours before arrival into Spain.

Accepted tests are PCR, LAMP or an antigen test (NAAT).

All arrivals must complete a Health Control Form (FCS in Spanish), regardless of whether they are travelling before or after 2 July.

It’s expected that all children over the age of 12 will be required to present a negative test.

In last Thursday’s traffic light travel update, the Balearic Islands, which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, meaning travellers from there could enter Britain quarantine-free following a holiday.

However, mainland Spain and the Canaries remain on the UK’s amber list, which mandates 10 days of self-isolation and two post-arrival PCR tests upon entry to the UK.

All returning travellers to the UK are required to show a negative lateral flow test on departure, regardless of where they’ve been.