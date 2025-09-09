Tourists warned of new strict smoking laws set to be introduced in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain's minority leftist government has introduced a bill on Tuesday to ban smoking and vaping at outdoor venues including beaches, bar and restaurant terraces, bus stops and stadiums, citing their increasing popularity with young people.

"We'll always put public health ahead of private interests," Health Minister Monica Garcia told reporters. "Everyone has a right to breathe clean air ... and live longer and better lives."

The hospitality sector has criticised the bill, as Spain's outdoor terraces, used throughout the year, are popular with smokers. Indoor smoking has been banned since 2011.

The significant rule change would affect the lifestyle of many travellers visiting the summer holiday hotspot that welcomed 5.7 million British arrivals in 2023.

Duty-free and cheaper tobacco prices alone have been known for drawing in UK holidaymakers to weeks in Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

open image in gallery Beautiful aerial view of Magaluf Beach and Bay, Calvia, Mallorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain ( Getty/iStock )

Additional tightening of restrictions and regulations on the sales and advertising of vapes and electric cigarettes are included in the bid to control tobacco consumption.

The bill follows similar legislation implemented in France in July, although Spain's northern neighbour exempted cafe terraces and e-cigarettes from its ban.

The new bill, which still requires parliamentary approval and can be amended, comes as increasingly smoke-averse European countries are cracking down on tobacco and tobacco-like products. However, the continent still has the highest global smoking rates at around a quarter of adults.

The government has had little success approving legislation in a heavily-fragmented parliament lately.

Over 50,000 people die each year in Spain from smoking-related causes, about 137 deaths per day, health ministry data shows.

The final bill text approved by the Spanish cabinet does not impose plain tobacco packaging (the removal of all branding from cigarette packs), a policy already implemented in 25 countries, according to the World Health Organization.