Tourists to Spain down 91% in April 2021 from same month in 2019

The number of tourists to Spain fell by 91 per cent in April 2021 compared to April 2019, according to official figures, as tourism tentatively restarted.

In April, 630,657 foreign tourists visited Spain, up from zero the previous year when the country was under a strict lockdown, but down massively on April 2019 – the last “normal” year for tourism.

Figures from statistics department INE added that tourists spent a total €671m (£577m) during the month.

April marked a cautious restart for holidays to Spain, as the German government gave the go-ahead for its citizens to travel to certain parts of the country, including the Balearic Islands and Valencia and Murcia on the mainland.

However, Britons were still banned from travelling abroad for leisure at this time.

Spain’s economy is highly dependent on tourism, and it is the number one foreign destination for British holidaymakers.

The country is currently on the UK’s “amber list”, which means arrivals from Spain must self-isolate for 10 days after entering the UK and take two post-arrival Covid tests. Its Iberian neighbour, Portugal, is on the “green list”, which carries the lightest restrictions.

Last week, the country opened its doors to British tourists with no restrictions, which prompted a flood of visitors to its beaches and cities.

There are hopes that Spanish island group the Balearics – which includes Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca – will be added to the green list in this week’s review on 3 June.

