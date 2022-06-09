As Spain’s most popular season for holidaymakers kicks in, many fans of the country are wondering what the latest travel restrictions are.

Following a series of stricter-than-most rules - such as a blanket ban on unvaccinated visitors - Spain dropped its hard-line approach to unjabbed travellers in May.

Previously, unvaccinated people had not been allowed to visit, while extra provisions were made for children aged 11 and under or 12-17 in order to visit without proof of vaccination, or with a PCR test result.

Now the rules have been greatly simplified ahead of the summer school holidays.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the background?

While unvaccinated EU citizens have been able to holiday in Spain with proof of a negative test, from December 2021 to late May 2022 no unvaccinated Britons have been able to visit.

British adults who did not comply with Spanish rules for vaccination have been refused entry, unless they can produce an approved certificate of recent recovery from Covid.

Children aged 11 or under faced no restrictions, while those aged 12-17 could take a Covid test.

In early April, the Spanish tourist office in London announced the country would open up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, adding that unjabbed visitors would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.

But eight hours later they reversed the announcement: travellers were told this was incorrect, and that the update had resulted from an error of interpretation of an official state bulletin.

Finally, as of 21 May 2022, unjabbed visitors were allowed back into Spain once more from non-EU countries. All unvaccinated or party vaccinated (e.g. one dose) people aged 12 and over must show a negative Covid test result to enter.

Spain is one of the few countries in Europe to still require proof of vaccination.

How can I tell if I am counted as fully vaccinated?

Spain’s definition of fully vaccinated follows the European Union standard: an initial course of two jabs completed less than 270 days (almost nine months) earlier, or two jabs and a booster – with no ”expiry date” placed on boosters. Such travellers are able to use the fast “orange lane” upon arrival. Others must use the “blue lane”.

For people aged 12-17, the 270-day expiry date on a second jab does not apply (so no proof of booster is needed). The Spanish health ministry says: “The vaccination certificate with a complete schedule for people under 18 years of age does not have an expiration date.”

I’m unvaccinated. What sort of test do I have to take?

The result shown at the border can be from a PCR-style test or a professionally-administered antigen or lateral flow test.

A PCR test must have been carried out in the 72 hours before departure, but an antigen test must have carried out in the 24 hours before departure.

Is there a travel form to fill in?

Fully vaccinated travellers need present only their NHS documentation showing their status to travel to Spain. But those who are not jabbed – or whose vaccinations have lapsed – must complete the Spanish “Health Control Form”.

Successful applicants will be sent a QR code which, along with a certified test result, should allow them to board a plane or ship destined for Spain.

Admission pass: QR code for unvaccinated British travellers to Spain (Simon Calder)

How important is this?

Very. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Spain was by far the most popular international destination for British travellers. In 2019, the nation welcomed 18.1 million visitors from the UK – an average of 50,000 arrivals per day.

I am changing planes in Spain en route to Latin America. Do the new Spanish requirements apply to me?

The rules do not apply to British passengers who transit through Spain - so if you’re connecting in Madrid for a flight to, say, Buenos Aires or Mexico City.

As long as passengers heading onward to other countries remain “airside” at the Spanish airport, they need only meet the travel requirements for their final destination.