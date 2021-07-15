Jetting off on a foreign holiday from the UK is possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.

There are still myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe.

Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean hotspot in a normal year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the travel industry.

But how likely is a Spanish getaway this summer – and what are the current rules on travel? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are British holidaymakers allowed to travel to Spain this summer?

Yes, and Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, had originally said the nation would be “more than delighted” to welcome back British tourists without any restrictions - there were previously no testing, quarantine or vaccination requirements for UK arrivals.

However, following a surge in cases linked to the more transmissible Delta virus variant in the UK, Spain now requires that British holidaymakers must present either a negative Covid test (PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR) taken within 72 hours of arrival, or proof of full vaccination, in order to gain entry to the country as of 2 July.

Antigen tests are only accepted in “certain limited circumstances”.

Visitors providing proof of full vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival in the country will also be permitted to enter the country.

Before travel to Spain, passengers must also complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details.

Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

Is Spain on the amber list?

Mainland Spain, as well as the Canary Islands, remains on the government’s “amber” list.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on 14 July that the Balearic Islands (including Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca) will move from the green list to the amber list from 4am on Monday 19 July.

Travel to an amber country also triggers 10 days of self-isolation and three negative Covid tests for those arriving back into the UK.

Mr Shapps confirmed that double-jabbed Britons can swerve quarantine when returning from “amber list” destinations from 19 July, however.

The move will allow fully vaccinated travellers to holiday across key European destinations, in a boost to the travel industry.

Will Spain join the green list in the next review?

Nothing is ever certain in the ongoing game of traffic-light travel roulette. The next review of the lists is expected on 4 August, with changes coming into effect around a week later - but it’s highly unlikely that mainland Spain will make the quarantine-free green list or green watchlist.

As of 14 July, the country was in the unenviable position of having some of the highest infection rates in Europe with 436 cases per 100,000, a figure that rises to nearly 1,000 per 100,000 for adolescents and people in their twenties.

What does travel to an amber list country entail?

Holidaymakers travelling home from a destination on the amber list will need to take a pre-departure test - which can be a lateral flow or rapid antigen test, as well as a PCR test - with proof of a negative result.

Upon arrival to the UK from an amber list country, travellers must self-isolate at home for 10 days, plus have pre-booked and paid to take two PCR tests: one on day two and one on day eight.

Returning travellers in England can opt to pay for a further test on day five and end self-isolation early if it’s negative.

Will I need to have been vaccinated to visit Spain?

No - although if you haven’t been double jabbed at least 14 days prior to entering Spain, you must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

What restrictions are in place in Spain?

Rising Covid-19 infection rates have seen the reintroduction of restrictions in Catalonia and Valencia.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon called the situation “really dramatic”, adding: “We are still in a situation where we have to reduce risks.”

The Catalan regional government announced on Monday that all activities, including bars, would have to shut at 1230am, that social gatherings would be capped at ten people, and eating or drinking in public areas would be banned.

And in neighbouring Valencia, night curfews have been imposed in more than 30 towns.

The regional government has now introduced a 1am to 6am curfew on high-risk towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants, including Valencia, and tourism hotspot Benicassim.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are also banned.

The use of face coverings continues to be mandatory for anyone over the age of six-years-old on all forms of public transport in Spain, in any enclosed space open to the public, and outdoors where social distancing of 1.5 metres cannot be observed.

Specific rules on the use of face masks may vary between regions. You should refer to local authorities for specific information on face-covering requirements and any exceptions where you are.

Penalties may be imposed if you do not comply.