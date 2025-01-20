Now Spain’s PM says country will ban Brits from buying homes completely

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain’s Prime Minister has doubled down on his plan to stop Brits from buying property in the country, this time proposing an all-out ban.

Pedro Sanchez said he would propose to ban purchasers from outside the European Union from buying properties.

It comes as the government seeks to curb rising housing prices, which have become an increasing source of friction.

In the last year, Spain has seen a wave of demonstrations against overtourism and holiday rental properties as a result of the mounting housing crisis for residents struggling to find available homes.

“We will propose to ban these non-EU foreigners who are not residents, and their relatives, from buying houses in our country since they only do so to speculate,” Sanchez said at a political rally in Plasencia, in western Spain, on Sunday.

Non-EU residents represent about 23,000 of the almost 700,000 homes bought and sold every year in the country, Sanchez said during the rally.

Soaring rents in popular cities, including Madrid, have caused locals to feel they are being priced out of the Spanish market.

One in five homes sold in Spain are bought by foreigners, with many of them non-residents.

open image in gallery Protesters march on Las Americas beach during a demonstration to protest against mass tourism, in Arona on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, on October 20, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sanchez on January 13 unveiled a proposal to tax by up to 100% the acquisitions of property by non-EU citizens not living in Spain as part of a series of measures seeking to boost supply and reduce demand for housing in the country.

A source close to Sanchez played down the suggestion of a ban, saying the plan remained to discourage these acquisitions through increased tax rates.

Either potential change would need to pass the lower house where Sanchez’s minority government faces a constant struggle to pass any bill.

Either way, there will be damage to Spain’s reputation, said real estate company CBRE. “All factors related to regulatory and juridical changes are discouraging investors,” said Paloma Relinque, CBRE’s executive corporate director for Spain.

open image in gallery Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ( EPA )

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as it struggles to balance promoting tourism, a key driver of its economy, with concerns over high rents due to gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative, short-term tourist rentals, especially in urban and coastal areas.

The country’s Central Bank recently estimated there could be a deficit of half a million houses in Spain by the end of this year.

Targeting non-resident foreigner buyers, who tend to buy second homes particularly in beach resorts, would have a limited effect on the housing market as a whole, a spokesperson for real estate developer Gilmar said.

Official figures show that the number of Brits registered as living in Spain increased from 276,089 in 2017 to 284,037 in 2023, with 12,470 Spanish property sales involving a British buyer the same year.