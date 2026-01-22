Speed camera error could see thousands of convictions scrapped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of speeding convictions could be overturned after National Highways expanded its investigation into a technical fault affecting its variable speed limit cameras.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that the government-owned company will now review cases stretching back to 2019, the year an "upgrade" to the camera system began.

This extends an earlier DfT statement concerning 2,650 "erroneous camera activations" identified since 2021.

The flaw involves a delay between the cameras and electronic speed limit signs, leading to drivers being wrongly detected as speeding after the limit had already been reduced.

Last month, the DfT confirmed that those drivers affected would be "contacted directly by the relevant police force," ensuring "reimbursement" and the "removal of points from their licence where relevant."

Tens of thousands of people’s speed awareness courses were cancelled by police forces because of the issue.

A software update has seen up to 2,650 motorists incorrectly fined for speeding since 2021 ( PA Archive )

Earlier this week, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander announced that Tracey Westall, a non-executive director of the DfT, will be the “lead reviewer” of an independent review into what happened.

Transport minister Lord Hendy indicated on Wednesday that drivers incorrectly caught speeding might be able to claim money back if they can prove they suffered losses such as higher insurance premiums.

Speed camera glitch – how to check and claim

As the speed camera fault affected devices on certain A roads and motorways, only drivers who received speeding fines based on camera evidence on these kinds of roads may be affected.

The error saw variable speed cameras interact incorrectly with signs on some of these roads.

It meant there was a delay of around ten seconds between cameras and relevant variable speed signs, meaning some drivers were incorrectly flagged as speeding despite being within the increased limit.

This may give drivers who have received a fine in recent years a clue as to whether it was erroneous.

However, motorists have been advised that anyone impacted by the speed camera glitch will be contacted by the “relevant police force”.