Baggage handler arrested after multiple luggage thefts

A baggage handler has been arrested at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport after being accused of stealing items from passengers’ luggage.

According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Cush Vengeto was working for Spirit Airlines at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport when he was detained last week.

Vengeto and another unnamed Spirit employee have been suspended without pay while the charges are investigated, according to the airline.

Spirit Airlines and Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office had launched an investigation after multiple customers reported items missing from their baggage.

Details of what was stolen have not been released, but Vengeto has been charged with third degree felony theft of an item worth between $750 and $5,000.

Following his arrest, Vengeto was released on bail.

It’s not the first time a US airline employee has fallen foul of the law - a Southwest Airlines baggage handler was jailed for six months in November after stealing several guns from passenger luggage over a five-month period in 2020.

Meanwhile, in August 2018, a Delta Air Lines staffer was pursued by the FBI for stealing a suitcase containing more than $250,000 in cash, and a Phuket International Airport baggage handler was caught on video rifling through Jetstar passengers’ suitcases in October 2017.

He was later charged by Thai police and found to have a Bluetooth speaker in his possession.

The Independent has contacted Spirit Airlines for comment.