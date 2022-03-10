Where to travel in spring: Top 10 trending destinations in the UK and abroad
Number of Britons planning March-May breaks is up 17 per cent from last year
Tripadvisor has reported that over half of Brits (54 per cent) are planning on travelling this spring, with over a third (37 per cent) planning on taking two or more trips between March and May.
That compares with over a third (37 per cent) of Britons who travelled in the same period last year.
The website’s Spring Travel Index - which polled over 5,000 customers in February, as well as analysing customer behaviour across the site - also narrowed down the top 10 fastest-growing destinations at home and abroad.
In terms of emerging places for UK breaks, the top two staycation spots were both in Gwynedd, a country in northwest Wales (Brithdir and Llanberis), followed by Fulford in North Yorkshire and South Queensferry in West Lothian, Scotland.
For customers looking abroad, the rising stars were Key West in Florida, followed by the remote Baa Atoll in the Maldives, and city breaks in New York and Lisbon.
More than a third (38 per cent) of British customers polled said they were looking to go abroad, while over three quarters (78 per cent) said they’d be sticking to the UK.
Other surprising hot spots on the emerging UK destinations list were Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria and the city of Glasgow; more familiar favourites Oxford, Cambridge and Brighton all made the top 10.
Here are the lists in full:
Top fastest-growing destinations in the UK
1. Brithdir, Gwynedd, Wales
2. Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales
3. Fulford, North Yorkshire
4. South Queensferry, West Lothian, Scotland
5. Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
6. Manchester, Greater Manchester
7. Oxford, Oxfordshire
8. Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
9. Brighton, East Sussex
10. Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Scotland
Top fastest-growing destinations abroad
1. Key West, Florida, United States
2. Baa Atoll, Maldives
3. New York City, New York, United States
4. Lisbon, Portugal
5. Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Spain
6. Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Spain
7. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
8. San Agustin, Gran Canaria, Spain
9. Paris, France
10. Funchal, Portugal
