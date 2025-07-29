Sri Lanka visas to be made free for UK tourists
The island nation could extend free visa travel to 40 countries in a bid to boost tourism
Sri Lanka has announced plans to waive visa fees for British travellers in a bid to boost tourism.
Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath reportedly confirmed that tourists from 33 new countries, including the UK, will be able to visit the island without paying visa fees at the Hotel Show Colombo 2025 on Friday (25 July).
Travellers from the US, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia will also be able to enter without paying visa fees, reported Travel + Leisure Asia.
Mr Herath added that Sri Lanka’s government face an annual loss of up to £50m by waiving the visa fees.
However, the minister expected higher tourist footfall from the free visas to make up for the loss in economic gains.
According to a government press release, Mr Herath said that Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is “steadily progressing day by day”, with the tourism sector expected to become a “key contributor” to strengthening the national economy.
He said: “We have stabilised the economy, and through policy changes in tourism, we aim to ensure steady growth in arrivals.”
Travellers from seven countries – China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan – have had a visa fee waiver to enter the South Asian country since September 2024, following a trial phase in 2023.
British passport holders currently have to apply for a 30-day tourist visa with a $50 (£37.50) fee to visit Sri Lanka.
According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka welcomed 2,053,465 tourists in 2024. Of these, the island hosted the most Indian, Russian and British travellers.
The start date for free visa entry is unknown; however, it is expected that eligible travellers will still need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in advance, free of charge.
The Independent has contacted Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Tourism and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority for comment.
