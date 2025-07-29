Sri Lanka visas to be made free for UK tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sri Lanka has announced plans to waive visa fees for British travellers in a bid to boost tourism.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath reportedly confirmed that tourists from 33 new countries, including the UK, will be able to visit the island without paying visa fees at the Hotel Show Colombo 2025 on Friday (25 July).

Travellers from the US, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia will also be able to enter without paying visa fees, reported Travel + Leisure Asia.

Mr Herath added that Sri Lanka’s government face an annual loss of up to £50m by waiving the visa fees.

However, the minister expected higher tourist footfall from the free visas to make up for the loss in economic gains.

According to a government press release, Mr Herath said that Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is “steadily progressing day by day”, with the tourism sector expected to become a “key contributor” to strengthening the national economy.

He said: “We have stabilised the economy, and through policy changes in tourism, we aim to ensure steady growth in arrivals.”

Travellers from seven countries – China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan – have had a visa fee waiver to enter the South Asian country since September 2024, following a trial phase in 2023.

British passport holders currently have to apply for a 30-day tourist visa with a $50 (£37.50) fee to visit Sri Lanka.

According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka welcomed 2,053,465 tourists in 2024. Of these, the island hosted the most Indian, Russian and British travellers.

The start date for free visa entry is unknown; however, it is expected that eligible travellers will still need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in advance, free of charge.

The Independent has contacted Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Tourism and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority for comment.

