A popular “no landing” duty free cruise from Wales to Ireland is making a comeback, allowing shoppers to stock up on cheap cigarettes, alcohol and beauty products ahead of Christmas.

Ferry company Stena Line is set to operate the return shopping cruise from Holyhead or Fishguard in Wales to Dublin every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 12 December.

While most passengers take the return route from and to Wales, shoppers may disembark in Dublin if they satisfy the entry requirements for Ireland.

The Swedish ferry operator has seen a rise in interest around duty-free cruises ever since Brexit allowed them to resume.

Cruise shoppers will be eyeing the generous alcohol deals ahead of Christmas - with up to 50 per cent off beers, wines and spirits.

Passengers can stock up on duty free goods travelling in either direction, but it’s worth noting that allowances are slightly different depending on where they’re travelling to.

Travelling from Wales to Ireland, you can stock up on 16 litres of beer, four litres of still wine and 200 cigarettes (or 250g tobacco), plus one litre of spirits (or two litres of sparkling wine or fortified wine or any alcohol less than 22 per cent ABV).

Travelling from Ireland to Wales, you can buy up to 42 litres of beer and 18 litres of still wine, plus 200 cigarettes (or 250g tobacco) and four litres of spirits (or nine litres of sparkling wine or fortified wine or any alcohol less than 22 per cent ABV).

On top of the alcohol allowance, Ireland-bound passengers can spend up to €430 (£390 UK side) on other goods such as make-up, perfumes, electrical goods, kids’ toys and sweets.

Top deals on the cruises include cordless headphones for £37, Piper Heidsieck Champagne for £25 and Prada cologne from £45.

Cruise prices start from £10 per adult for a Friday or Sunday cruise, or from £15 for a family of four.

A change in rules post Brexit means the shopping-focused sailings - dubbed “booze cruises” - have been able to return, recalling the 1990s popularity of hovercraft trips across the channel to stock up on duty free goodies.

In September, Stena Line reported a 400 per cent rise in duty free sales after the shopping cruises were allowed to resume last year, for the first time in two decades.