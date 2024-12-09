Storm Darragh travel disruption continues as trains and flights cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After hundreds of thousands of journeys by rail and air were cancelled at the weekend because of Storm Darragh, many passengers are continuing to experience disruption.

Several train operators issued “do not travel” warnings as landslips, fallen trees and other debris blocked lines.

Passengers on Great Western Railway also experienced multiple cancellations due to staff shortage, and people heading for the Christmas market in Bath were urged not to use the train because of overcrowding.

On Monday, branch lines in Devon and Cornwall continue to be affected for the morning. In Wales, no trains are expected to run west of Swansea towards Carmarthen until the afternoon.

In the north Midlands, the line between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent is closed, with trains between Birmingham and Manchester diverted.

Passengers on Northern are experiencing cancellations between Rochdale and Clitheroe due to a points failure, while some trains linking Blackpool South with Preston and Manchester Piccadilly with Crewe are cancelled because of a shortage of crew.

On the Northern network, dozens of trains were cancelled on Sunday due to a combination of bad weather and staff shortage. From Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield and Buxton, the state-run company reported three- and four-hour gaps in services respectively.

British Airways has cancelled 10 domestic flights on Monday, linking its main base at London Heathrow with Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle. The number is far fewer than on Saturday and Sunday, when around 250 BA services were grounded.

Air-traffic controllers reduced the number of movements at Heathrow – the busiest two-runway airport in the world – because of strong winds. Air France, Aer Lingus, KLM and Lufthansa also made multiple cancellations.

Many flights on Saturday were diverted, including an Etihad arrival to Manchester from Abu Dhabi which landed in Frankfurt and three transatlantic flights to Heathrow ended up in Brussels.