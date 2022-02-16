Storm Dudley to spark travel chaos for trains, planes and ferries

Travellers have been warned of widespread disruption to trains, ferries and planes ahead of the arrival of Storm Dudley.

With heavy rain and strong winds to particularly impact Scotland, ScotRail will end almost all services by 4pm on Wednesday as a safety precaution.

The train operator said: “Our train services will cease running early on Wednesday afternoon.

“ScotRail services on the Far North, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen-Inverness lines will continue to run.

“Some cross-border services will operate too, but at reduced speeds.

“The strength of the winds expected could damage infrastructure, blowing debris and trees onto tracks and damaging equipment such as overhead electric power lines and signals.”

Disruption on some lines is expected to continue until mid-morning on Thursday.

All Caledonian Sleeper services for Wednesday night have been cancelled.

Avanti West Coast is urging passengers on journeys north of Preston to travel before 4pm, and ticket restrictions have been removed. Tickets for Wednesday can also be used on Thursday.

The train operator said: “Emergency speed restrictions may be imposed from 4pm in Scotland.

“As a result, journeys to/from Glasgow and Edinburgh will be extended by approximately 60 minutes.”

CrossCountry will run as far as Edinburgh but not beyond to Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The company said: “There will be no alternative routes available for passengers and no road transport running due to the weather conditions.

“CrossCountry advise passengers to travel earlier to their destination today if they can, or to postpone their journey until Thursday.”

On Scottish ferries, all 29 Caledonian MacBrayne services have been affected, with five links already cancelled for the day – including all Ardrossan-Brodick sailings between the mainland and Arran and the Oban-Barra route.

Scotland’s airline, Loganair, said: “We plan to fly all our scheduled services, and we have standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as reasonably possible once weather conditions permit.”

Further extreme weather is expected on Friday when Storm Eunice arrives.