Storm Eunice is causing chaos across London’s transport network, with Tube lines disrupted and Euston station completely closed.

Transport for London (TfL) “can’t say” if the London Underground could be suspended amid high winds.

Meanwhile, Euston Station’s official Twitter account tweeted: “No trains are leaving London Euston currently. Our teams are working on many impacts caused by Storm Eunice.

“That includes damage from wind including trees and trampolines.

“Please do not travel!”

On the TfL network of Tube, Overground, TfL Rail, DLR and Tram lines, the only lines currently showing a “Good Service” are the DLR and Waterloo and City line.

The Bakerloo, London Overground, Metropolitan and TfL Rail lines are all part suspended; the Northern Line is showing “Part Closure”.

Meanwhile, the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines are all experiencing severe delays.

Earlier today, TfL issued a red weather warning, emailing customers and telling them not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

“Due to the Met Office's red warning over Storm Eunice, customers are advised to only travel if essential,” read the message.

“We are doing all we can to ensure we are prepared for any impact with extra staff ready to respond quickly to any incidents but some services will be affected by the extreme weather.”

London Mayor Sadiq Kahn reiterated the message, tweeting: “I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential. City Hall is in close contact with key agencies across the capital and our city is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts of Storm Eunice.”