Storm Eunice: All the flights that have been cancelled and diverted across UK
Exclusive: British Airways has cancelled dozens of departures to and from Heathrow and London City
Hundreds of flights are being delayed or cancelled ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice – and diversions are now under way.
British Airways alone has cancelled at least 80 flights to and from London airports: 44 serving Heathrow, 36 at London City.
All the cancellations so far are domestic and European.
Several other airlines have cancelled some flights in and out of Heathrow, including Aer Lingus from Cork and Dublin, Swiss from Zurich, Lufthansa from Frankfurt and KLM from Amsterdam.
On an easyJet flight from Bordeaux to Gatwick, passengers endured two attempted landings before their Airbus went into a holding pattern over Sussex before flying back to its starting point in southwest France.
The airline told passengers: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted back to Bordeaux. This is due to poor weather conditions in London Gatwick, which are below safe operating limits.”
Also at Gatwick, easyJet has cancelled flights to Amsterdam and Belfast.
Wizz Air has grounded its departures from Gatwick to Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.
At Bristol airport, easyJet has grounded flights to and from Amsterdam, Basel and Edinburgh, while links to Dublin on Aer Lingus and Amsterdam on KLM are cancelled.
Jet2 has delayed its morning flights to Tenerife and Turkey to the afternoon, by when the storm is expected to have passed.
Loganair has cancelled 32 flights for Friday – all of them to or from somewhere in England or Wales. Journeys wholly within Scotland are scheduled to go ahead.
