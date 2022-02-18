Rail services nationwide will be disrupted by Storm Eunice today, as the country sees winds of up to 100mph in some parts. All train services are cancelled in Wales for the remainder of the day.

Many train operators are recommending that you do not travel today unless you absolutely have to.

At London St Pancras, all services to Corby are cancelled; as are the 10.27 and 10.55 to Nottingham.

The 10:38 to Sheffield and 11:06 to Ramsgateare both cancelled.

At London Paddington all services to Didcot Parkway are cancelled until at least 10am; the 10:32 and 11:32 are scheduled to run.

The only services running between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 until 10am are the 09:10, 09:18 and 09:40.

The 10:18 to Cardiff Central is cancelled, as is the 10:20 to Oxford and 09.37 to Paignton.

Only the 12:48 to Cheltenham Spa is currently scheduled to run.

The 08:50 to Great Malvern and 09:02 to Bristol Temple Meads will not run, nor will the 09:08 to Bedwyn. The 09:50 to Hereford is also cancelled.

Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, GWR is aiming to run one train per hour in either direction. GWR services to Devon and Cornwall will terminate at Exeter St Davids throughout Friday.

GWR Reading-Newbury services will not run, but an hourly Reading–Bedwyn service will operate calling at all stations. Direct services between Reading and Gatwick Airport will not run on Friday, while Reading–Redhill services will operate as normal.

At London Euston, the 10.20 to Manchester Piccadilly has been cancelled.

From Glasgow Central, the 09:42 to Paisley Canal and 09:57 and 10:57 to Barrhead are cancelled.

From London Liverpool Street, the 09:33, 09:55, 10:15, 10:33 and 10:55 to Southend are both cancelled (though other services are running); as are the 09:47 to Braintree and 10:02 and 11:02 to Ipswich. The 10:18 to Clacton-on-Sea and 10:36 to Colchester Town will not run.

At Birmingham New Street, the 09:37 to Great Malvern and the 09:50 and 10:51 to Liverpool Lime Street are cancelled; while no trains will run between BNS and Shrewsbury all day.

The 10:08 to Hereford and 10:19 to Birmingham International will not run; neither will the 10:32 to Aberystwyth and the 11:09 to Hereford.

At London Victoria, the 09:04 to Portsmouth Harbour was cancelled with most trains still scheduled to run at present.

At London Bridge, a limited service is running to Charing Cross (with delays on remaining services), as well as Cannon Street and Blackfriars, with the 09:13 and 09:43 to Sevenoaks, the 09:47 to Littlehampton and 09:16 to Hayes all cancelled.

The 09:21 to Dartford, 09:26 to Eastbourne, 09:27 to Gravesend and 09:35 to Dartford will not run.

From London Waterloo, most trains are listed as running, with some delays.

From Stratford (London), trains to Liverpool Street are disrupted until at least 10:43, with just a few services running. The 09:43 and 10:43 to Colchester Town have been cancelled, as have the 09:53, 10:16 and 10:43 to Richmond, 09:58 to Clapham Junction and 10:03, 10:22 and 10:40 to Southend Victoria.

The 10:09 to Ipswich has also been cancelled, as has the 10:25 to Clacton-on-Sea. All services to Braintree except the 11.09, 14:09 and 17:09 have been cancelled, with a couple of evening services running.

From Manchester Piccadilly, the 10:39 to Liverpool Lime Street is cancelled, while the only services still running to Manchester Airport are at 09:01, 09:26, 09:30 and 09:59.

All trains from Manchester Piccadilly to Hull and Redcar Central are cancelled all day. The 09:38, 10:07 and 11:07 to Alderley Edge are all cancelled, as are most trains running at 38 minutes past the hour for the rest of the day.

Services to Blackpool North (09:01) and Southport via Bolton (09:18) have been cancelled.

The 09:31 to Camarthen and the 09:33 to Shrewsbury will not run.

Services to Holyhead are cancelled all day from both Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria.

From Liverpool Lime Street, the 09:14 to Chester and 09:36 to Blackpool North have been axed; as has the 09:51 to Norwich.

At Edinburgh Waverley, the 09:16 to Cowdenbeath has been cancelled, as has the 09:41 to Glenrothes with Thornton and 10:12 to Manchester Airport. Neither the 10:28 to Aberdeen nor the 11.02 to Arbroath will run.

From Leeds, the 10:49 to Carlisle, 10:03 and 11:03 to Ilkley and 10:09 to Nottingham are all cancelled. Trains to Skipton are running roughly once an hour with several services cancelled.

There are no trains between Leeds and Manchester Airport all day. All trains from Leeds to Nottingham bar the 11:45, 13:45 and 16:45 are either cancelled or disrupted.

The 11.07 to Manchester Piccadilly, 11.12 to Manchester Victoria, 11.14 to Redcar Central and 11.15 to London Kings Cross are all cancelled, as are the 11.18 to York and 11.29 to Poppleton.

Avanti West Coast is running an amended timetable on Friday, with one train every two hours from:

London Euston to Birmingham New Street

London Euston to Rugby

Manchester Piccadilly to Rugby

Liverpool Lime Street to Crewe

Rugby to Preston

Preston to Rugby

Glasgow to Preston

Although Avanti has no planned alterations to the timetable on weekends, journeys may be affected by repairs and debris from the storm.

Avanti customers booked to travel on Friday 18 February can travel anytime on Saturday 19, Sunday 20, Monday 21 February using their original travel tickets.