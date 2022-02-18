The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Storm Eunice: Which trains are cancelled across the UK?
As a red weather warning is issued for parts of the country, which train operators are running a reduced service?
Weather warnings for Storm Eunice have sparked train cancellations across the UK.
Wales
All rail services in Wales are suspended on Friday 18 February due to the red weather warning.
Avanti West Coast
Avanti West Coast is running an amended timetable on Friday, with one train every two hours from:
- London Euston to Birmingham New Street
- London Euston to Rugby
- Manchester Piccadilly to Rugby
- Liverpool Lime Street to Crewe
- Rugby to Preston
- Preston to Rugby
- Glasgow to Preston
There will be one morning service and one evening service between Holyhead and Crewe. Although Avanti has no planned alterations to the timetable on weekends, journeys may be affected by repairs and debris from the storm.
GWR
The operator is aiming to run one train per hour in either direction between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads. GWR services to Devon and Cornwall will terminate at Exeter St Davids throughout Friday.
Reading-Newbury services will not run, but an hourly Reading-Bedwyn service will operate calling at all stations. Direct services between Reading and Gatwick Airport will not run on Friday.
The following branch lines should be operating as normal:
- Reading-Basingstoke
- Twyford-Henley-on-Thames
- Slough-Windsor & Eton Central
- Maidenhead-Marlow
- West Ealing-Greenford
The following branch lines will not operate today:
- Plymouth-Gunnislake
- Liskeard-Looe
- Par-Newquay
- Truro-Falmouth Docks
- St Erth-St Ives
- Weston-Super-Mare-Bristol
- Bristol Temple Meads-Avonmouth-Severn Beach
- Exeter St Davids-Okehampton-Barnstaple
A tree is also blocking the railway at Bradford-On-Avon, meaning disruption between Westbury and Bath Spa until at least 11.00.
Southeastern
Southeastern is reporting that it may have to close its coastal routes between Tonbridge and Hastings and Ashford and Ramsgate via Dover Priory for at least three hours. At present no trains are running between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks.
Southwestern
Island Line services will not run between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade all day Friday. Services between Lymington Pier and Brockenhurst will not run until approximately 15.00.
Portsmouth to London Waterloo trains via Eastleigh will end and start their journey at Portsmouth & Southsea instead of Portsmouth Harbour between 09.00 and 15.00 today; services between Portsmouth Harbour and Petersfield will end and start their journey at Portsmouth & Southsea instead of Portsmouth Harbour between 09.00 and 15.00.
If you are travelling from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Guildford you are advised not to travel on this route between 10.00 and 15.00.
The lines towards London from Bournemouth are currently blocked due to a fallen tree, meaning delays and cancellations for the next few hours. The same is true for the Farnham to Aldershot line (disruption until 11.45) and Salisbury to Basingstoke line (disruption until at least 12.00).
Chiltern Railways
One train per hour (in each direction) will run between:
- Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone;
- Oxford and London Marylebone
- Aylesbury and London Marylebone (via Amersham on the Metropolitan Line)
- Aylesbury and London Marylebone (via High Wycombe)
There will be no trains between Stratford-upon-Avon and Leamington Spa.
Greater Anglia
All trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury are suspended today, as are services from Ipswich to Lowestoft.
Half hourly services will operate between:
- Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street
- Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street
- Hertford East and London Liverpool Street
- Cambridge and London Liverpool Street
- Bishops Stortford and Stratford
Hourly services will operate between:
- Norwich and London Liverpool Street (Intercity services)
- Ipswich / Colchester / Chelmsford and London Liverpool Street
- Meridian Water and Stratford
- Southminster and Wickford
- Harwich and Manningtree
- Walton-on-the-Naze and Thorpe-le-Soken
- Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester
- Witham and Braintree
- Norwich and Great Yarmouth
- Norwich and Lowestoft
- Norwich and Stansted Airport (terminating at Cambridge)
Twice hourly services will operate between:
- Norwich and Sheringham
- Ipswich and Cambridge
- Ipswich and Felixstowe
- Ipswich and Peterborough
East Midlands Railway
London-Luton is covered by a red warning. Trains will be subject to short notice cancellation as wind speeds increase. The operator warns: “the service to/from London St Pancras may be withdrawn at short notice with no alternative transport available”.
One train per hour will run between Sheffield and London St Pancras and between Nottingham and London St Pancras with journey times significantly extended. There will be no trains departing London St Pancras towards Nottingham after 19.05.
A shuttle service will run between Corby and Kettering to connect with services to London St Pancras.
There will be no trains departing London St Pancras towards Derby and Sheffield after 20.31.
EMR Connect services are suspended all day on Friday; Intercity services will call additionally at Wellingborough and Bedford in their place.
Trains on the Liverpool-Nottingham-Norwich route will run between Sheffield and Nottingham only - journey times could be doubled due to the disruption.
Matlock Station is closed, with trains running between Matlock Bath and Derby instead.
Northern
Services will be reduced or cancelled in both directions on the following routes:
- Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport
- Wigan North Western and Liverpool
- Manchester Piccadilly and Hadfield
- Manchester Piccadilly and Hazel Grove
- Leeds and Morecambe
- Manchester Piccadilly and New Mills Central
- Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly via Rochdale
- Leeds and Skipton / Ilkley / Bradford Forster Square
- Southport and Alderley Edge
- Carlisle and Newcastle
- Newcastle and Middlesbrough via Hartlepool
No rail replacement transport will be provided.
Services that usually run between Kirkby and Blackburn will only run between Kirkby and Wigan Wallgate in both directions.
Services that usually run between Leeds and Nottingham will only run between Sheffield and Nottingham in both directions.
Services that usually run between Leeds and Lincoln will only run between Sheffield and Lincoln.
The 20.42 Middlesbrough to Whitby and the 22.23 Whitby to Middlesbrough services will be cancelled.
Great Northern/Southern/Thameslink
Great Northern/Southern/Thameslinksays: “Where trains are able to run, we expect they will be delayed, altered or cancelled at short notice.”
There will be no services running between London Blackfriars and London St Pancras International in either direction.
Services on the Kings Lynn route will only run between Kings Lynn and Cambridge; while services on the Peterborough route will only run between Peterborough and Stevenage. Fewer trains will run between Cambridge and London, and trains on this route will only run to / from London Kings Cross - there will be no services to or from London St Pancras.
Bedford-London: Thameslink will only be running a limited service that stops at all stations between Bedford and London St Pancras International, and these trains will be subject to major delays.
Rainham-London: These trains will operate between Rainham and Dartford only.
A significantly reduced Thameslink service will run between Brighton/Gatwick Airport and London Blackfriars; Thameslink Horsham-London services will only run between Horsham and London Blackfriars.
No Thameslink services will run between Sutton and Wimbledon. There are no trains calling at: Loughborough Junction, Tooting or Haydons Road, or between Wimbledon Chase and West Sutton (inclusive).
Trains will not run between Eastbourne and Hastings until at least 14.45. As a result, there will also be a number of cancellations on the route through to Ashford International. Fewer trains will run between Brighton and Lewes, while trains which usually run between London and Ore will only run between London Bridge and Eastbourne.
West Coastway route: There will be fewer trains on this route, with no direct trains between Brighton and Southampton Central. No trains will run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour for most of the day, while some other Portsmouth services will terminate at Horsham, Chichester or Havant and start back from there.
Services via Hertford North may be delayed due to debris lodged in the roof of a train; while trains will be delayed or potentially diverted via Preston Park due to a tree on the line between these stations.
Trains are currently delayed on the route between Redhill and Reigate due to a tree on the line; while services between Crawley and Horsham are being delayed by a tree on the line near Ifield.
Southern services between London Victoria and Balham / Croydon are being delayed at short notice due to an obstruction on the line in the Balham area.
Trains are unable to run between East Croydon and Oxted due to a tree blocking both lines at Riddlesdown.
London Bridge to East Grinstead services are severely delayed or cancelled following a fallen tree incident.
Southern trains are currently unable to run between Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford International due to the tide forecast and also due to a loss of power at Hastings Signalbox.
Merseyrail
Trains may be delayed or revised to terminate/start back from Birkenhead North. Rail replacement services have been organised to run between West Kirby and Birkenhead North starting at 10.00.
In general, the operator says: “services may be disrupted throughout the day, with speed restrictions in place”.
Scotrail
The following amendments have been made:
- Services between Edinburgh / Glasgow Queen Street and Arbroath will not run between Dundee and Arbroath
- Services between Montrose and Aberdeen will be suspended
Services between Edinburgh / Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen via Perth and Dundee are scheduled to operate as normal.
London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway
Trains across the entire London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railwaynetwork are disrupted today: “Many routes will have a significantly reduced service, with some being suspended completely,” say the operators.
Both advise passengers not to travel if possible.
Crosscountry
CrossCountry is operating a severely reduced service on Friday - only the following routes will have a service, in both directions:
- Edinburgh-York
- Derby-Bristol Temple Meads
- Derby-Birmingham New Street
- Manchester Piccadilly-Birmingham New Street
- Birmingham New Street-Reading
- Birmingham New Street-Leicester (some services will run to / from Peterborough)
- Peterborough-Cambridge
CrossCountry services will not run on any other routes and there will be no rail replacement services in place - it also warns that there is industrial action taking place on Saturday (19 February), so not to travel then either if possible.
Lumo
Lumowill only operate services between Edinburgh and York today. Connecting services from Stevenage or London King’s Cross may not be available.
TransPennine Express
TransPennine Express is expecting disruption across its network today: emergency speed restrictions will be in place across all routes and it will be operating a minimal service. Updates here.
LNER
LNER says services across the entire network may be cancelled or delayed. The southern part of most routes - south of York / Leeds - will be most affected.
A reduced service will run between London Kings Cross and York / Leeds.
At present the weather is not expected to affect the route north of York so LNER still plans to run services between York and Newcastle / Scotland.
Hull Trains
Hull Trainswill not be running any services to or from London Kings Cross today. A limited service will run between Hull and Doncaster only.
Heathrow Express
A reduced Heathrow Express service will operate today, departing every 30 minutes.
London Overground
On the London Overground, an obstruction on the track between Hackney Downs and London Liverpool Street means all lines are blocked. Trains running between stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 12.00.
Transport for London
A reduced service will be in operation between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield, and also between London Paddington and Reading.
Heathrow Tube services will be unaffected.
