Stranger Pronto, the Toyko cafe taken over by "Stranger Things"

Stranger Pronto, the Toyko cafe taken over by "Stranger Things”

Stranger Things cafe opens in Japan for fans of the Upside Down

Netflix collaboration sees Tokyo venue Pronto transformed into themed pop up

Jo Caird
Monday 11 July 2022 14:08
Fans of the cult Netflix drama Stranger Things have a new location for their bucket lists in the form of the Shibuya branch of the Japanese cafe-bar Pronto, which has been transformed into a themed pop up.

Pronto, which serves as a cafe by day and bar by night and is one of over 300 branches of the chain across Japan, has undergone a full makeover, with different areas of the venue designed with particular scenes from the show in mind.

Customers visiting the Toyko cafe can take pictures at Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlour staffed by the characters Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley, or relax in Joyce Byers’ living room, complete with grafittied wallpaper and strings of fairy lights.

Surfer Boy Pizza, a key location in season four of Stranger Things, can also be explored.

The cafe also features a Stranger Things menu featuring dishes, desserts and beverages favoured or inspired by the various characters, including pizza, waffles and slush drinks.

The Demogorgon Pasta, for example, is layered with slices of meat to resemble the fearsome face of the creature from the series. Meals are served on special branded crockery.

The pop-up runs until 4 September, with bookings opening one week in advance and selling out immediately.

The collaboration follows a series of stunts that saw images projected onto global monuments last May to mark the launch of season 4 of Stranger Things.

Images showing ‘rifts’ - portals between our world and the alternate dimension known as the ‘Upside Down’ - appeared on buildings in 14 countries around the world, including the Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Empire State Building in New York City.

