Could Stratford replace St Pancras as the gateway to Europe?

The transport tech giant Uber is to take on Eurostar through the Channel Tunnel – but you may need an Uber to reach the departure station in east London.

Uber has teamed up with a start-up operator, Gemini Trains, to promote a planned rival service linking London with Paris and Brussels.

If the partners are permitted to launch trains to Continental Europe, they will not start from the terminal at St Pancras – but six miles down the track at Stratford International.

“Stratford is actually a bit of a blank canvas,” said Adrian Quine, chief executive of Gemini Trains. “It’s a bit like London City airport as opposed to Heathrow or Gatwick: it’s very quick and easy to get through. It’s going to be far less crowded, so we think it's a bit of a jewel in the crown.”

When the High Speed 1 (HS1) line from London St Pancras International to the Channel was constructed, the suburban station at Stratford was fitted out to handle passengers heading for France and beyond. But it has only ever been used for domestic Southeastern trains using the high-speed track to stations in Kent, with the international facilities lying idle.

Mr Quine said: “Stratford might not be so central as St Pancras, but I think door to door from central London, it's going to be as quick, if not quicker.”

Stratford is served by the Elizabeth Line from central London, Heathrow airport and Reading. Two Underground lines – the Central and Jubilee – provide other connections. The London Overground and Greater Anglia operate many trains to and from Stratford.

An Uber from central London to the east London station currently costs around £24.

Gemini Trains says it will also serve Ebbsfleet in north Kent en route to the Continent. Ebbsfleet, along with Ashford International, was mothballed after a combination of Covid and Brexit led to Eurostar abandoning the Kent stations.

Mr Quine said that services from Stratford to Paris Nord and Brussels Midi could begin by 2030.

Gemini Trains is one of several contenders aiming to compete with Eurostar, which has had the cross-Channel passenger market to itself since the tunnel opened in 1994.

The start-up plans to purchase 10 new trains for the service and promises “competitive fares on comfortable high-quality and frequent train services between the UK and continental Europe”.

The Independent calculates that this relatively small fleet might operate 10 round-trips per day to Paris and a further five to Brussels and back. Mr Quine said it would have two classes; Eurostar has three.

Under the marketing agreement, Uber would co-brand the Gemini Trains service and sell tickets through its app. It already sells Eurostar tickets along with domestic rail, and co-brands the Thames Clipper ferry service through London.

Andrew Brem, general manager of Uber UK said: “This collaboration with Gemini Trains is our latest step in how we’re helping people get where they want to go. We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our brand to the iconic Channel Tunnel journey.“

Mr Quine said: “Innovation and value are at the very heart of what we do so it’s really exciting to be teaming up with Uber, an instantly recognisable global brand which has revolutionised the travel industry. Now passengers will be able to enjoy the same value and comfort on brand new ‘cutting edge’ trains at the touch of a button.”

Rob Burgess, founder of the frequent-flyer website Head for Points, said: “This is arguably a logical step for Uber. It has had success selling Eurostar tickets via its app, because of the 5 per cent cashback it offers, and the Uber Boat branding on the River Thames boat shuttles appears to be successful.

“It seems a win for both sides. Eurostar’s brand is strong, the Gemini brand is not. Uber will be a great help here.

“However, there is a long, long way to go before Gemini can get the necessary permissions and get its hands on rolling stock. Uber can pick up some free publicity now without having to worry about delivering anything in the short or even medium term."

As well as Gemini Trains, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Italy’s state railway operator FS Italiane Group are hoping to start services from London to Paris.

The High Speed 1 line and the Channel Tunnel are both running at about half their capacity.

London St Pancras Highspeed, which runs both the terminal station and HS1, says there is the potential for passenger numbers to triple from 11 million to 35 million by 2040.

The infrastructure operator’s chief executive, Robert Sinclair, told The Independent’s daily travel podcast: “With competition comes more choice, more destinations, lower fares and lower emissions, so we can see the market really opening up.”

His organisation plans to turn much of the St Pancras international arrivals complex into a departure area.

Eurostar's general secretary, Gareth Williams, said: “We support competition and growth through international rail.” But the incumbent has raised concerns about a lack of train depot capacity at Temple Mills, near Stratford.