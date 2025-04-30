The cheapest week (and the best destinations) to book for your summer holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new travel report says holidaymakers looking to jet-set for less this summer should take off on a Saturday or book a break at the start of July.

Skyscanner’s “Smarter Summer Report” has revealed the best hacks for maximising money this summer based on flight search data and activity covering outbound travel.

Its research shows that the cheapest week on average to travel this summer is between the 7 and 13 July, with Saturdays the best day to take off on a budget.

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 UK travellers conducted in March 2025 found that 29 per cent of people reported that getting into the summer holiday mood earlier makes them more productive.

The report said that nearly half (49 per cent) of British holidaymakers are still yet to book their holiday this year.

According to the travel search engine, 76 per cent of travellers are looking to visit an alternative, lesser-known destination this summer.

With an average flight price of £60, Skyscanner suggests Bremen in Germany as a smarter travel destination for peak season, as well as Poprad in Slovakia (£68) and Morocco’s Ouarzazate (£84) as low-cost locations.

The survey also found that 87 per cent of jet-setters would be willing to change the date of their summer holiday to save money, with 38 per cent of Brits considering travelling in June or September to extend summer beyond peak season.

Skyscanner’s travel expert Martin Nolan said: “We know how important summer holidays are to Brits, especially this year with people looking to stretch out the summer season.

“Our Smarter Summer Report, built on key data from Skyscanner, has been designed to help travellers maximise their time and money as much as possible. It is important to us that travellers can find their dream destination at the right price for them.”

