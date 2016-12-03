The most underrated spots to visit for anyone inspired by Eurovision’s host country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland, renowned for its chocolate, cheese, and stunning landscapes, is preparing to host Eurovision 2025 in the vibrant city of Basel.

As the picturesque city along the Rhine gears up for the 69th edition of the song contest, let's explore some of Switzerland's lesser-known treasures beyond the Eurovision buzz.

These hidden gems offer a tranquil escape from the crowds, showcasing the country's diverse beauty.

Here are 4 of the most underrated destinations to explore in this beautiful Alpine nation:

1. Jaun, Fribourg

Nestled in the mountainous region of Fribourg is the idyllic municipality of Jaun. Charming houses that look like they have been plucked from the pages of a fairytale surround a magnificent waterfall that draws all eyes to its commanding presence.

open image in gallery Photo highlighting the beautiful landscape of the waterfall in Jaun,Switzerland during the summer

This honeypot for hikers and nature lovers encompasses plenty of different walking routes which vary in difficulty and time. The Gastlosen four-hour circular route in particular offers a magnificent view of the Bernese Alps, according to Switzerland Tourism.

open image in gallery Houses, alps mountains, green fields, blue sky in Jaun

Plus, if you are looking to get a richer knowledge of the culture and history of this rural area, The Cantorama, also known as ‘the house of Fribourg choral singing’ (which is located in the former Romanesque church of Jaun), and the unique cemetery behind the church of St. Stephan are both worth a visit.

2. Arosa, Graubünden

Arosa, a picturesque Alpine resort village nestled in the Schanfigg Valley in Switzerland’s canton of Graubünden, is famous for its ski slopes during winter, but it truly comes alive in summer with its scenic lakes and hiking trails.

open image in gallery Cable car in Arosa, Graubuenden, Switzerland

One of the most popular walking routes is the Squirrel Trail, where hikers can enjoy close encounters with the friendly local squirrels – which are often bold enough to climb onto hikers’ shoes or up trouser legs. The trail begins at the Vita Parcours in Arosa and winds its way to the Maran bus stop, with ten beautifully illustrated panels along the route telling the story of the squirrel.

Switzerland Tourism recommends visiting Weisshorn, the highest peak in the Arosa region accessible by cable car – a memorable experience which offers breathtaking views of hundreds of mountain peaks.

Travellers seeking a truly unique experience should consider adding the Arosa Bear Sanctuary to their itinerary – an exceptional wildlife conservation project created in partnership with Arosa Tourism and FOUR PAWS.

open image in gallery A brown bear in a bear sanctuary in Arosa, Switzerland

3. Sion, Valais

Renowned for its two iconic landmarks – the 13th-century ruins of Tourbillon Castle and the impressive Valère Castle complex – Sion is a historic gem within in the southwestern Swiss canton of Valais.

open image in gallery Sion, Switzerland at the historic Valere Basilica fortified church

Visitors can reach the striking hilltop fortifications by meandering through charming, winding alleyways that pass by the Cathedral of Our Lady of Sion and the intriguing Witches’ Tower, according to Switzerland Tourism’s website.

Set in the sun-drenched Rhône Valley, Sion is also celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, featuring regional specialities such as raclette, apricots, saffron, dried meats, and, most notably, wines from its abundant vineyards.

Holidaymakers looking to cool off this summer should head towards the Domaine des Îles. This sublime recreational area features a refreshing lake, perfect for swimming and unwinding with the whole family.

open image in gallery Switzerland Europe canton Valais Sion Les Iles bath lake sea bathing person Alps mountains camping (Alamy/PA)

4. Spiez, Bern

open image in gallery Boats in harbour, Spiez, Canton of Bern, Switzerland (Alamy/PA)

Spiez is one of Switzerland’s most stunning yet often overlooked lakeside towns.

Tucked away in the canton of Bern, along the serene shores of Lake Thun, it offers an idyllic summer escape – whether you’re sailing across the lake in the afternoon or unwinding with a glass of local wine among the vineyards by evening.

open image in gallery View of Spiez Church and Castle on the shore of Lake Thun (Alamy/PA)

The town’s crowning jewel is the magical Spiez Castle, which invites visitors to transport back in time to the medieval era.

And don’t miss out on the early Romanesque castle church and the pretty grounds that surround it, which are perfect for a leisurely stroll.