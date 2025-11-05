Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has told travellers to avoid Tanzania in all but “essential” circumstances due to disruption and unrest following the national election.

Tanzania has seen violent protests and unrest in some parts of the country, with fatalities and injuries after the general elections on 29 October.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn into office on Monday, following a contentious election marred by deadly protests.

As of 4 November, the FCDO is advising travellers against all but essential travel to the East African country.

It said: “Although the political situation is now calmer, demonstrations can be unpredictable and may turn violent again.”

“Essential travel” describes travel for urgent reasons such as work, family emergencies or medical needs.

Tanzania and its islands, including the Zanzibar archipelago, are a popular holiday destination for winter sun.

The SGR rail service and ferries between the mainland and Zanzibar are currently running a reduced service. There is nationwide transport disruption and some roadblocks in place.

According to the FCDO, groups of tourists have been “targeted and detained by local police for allegedly interfering with or inciting anti-government protests.”

The Foreign Office added that Tanzania is facing “fuel, cash and water access challenges”, with supermarket shortages due to the closure of the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam port.

Public hospitals are similarly reporting a shortage of medical supplies, and mobile networks have seen some disruption.

Prospective holidaymakers should check with their travel provider for the latest information before travelling to airports or other transport hubs, said the FCDO.

British nationals already in Tanzania are advised to monitor local media, follow the advice of local authorities and stay away from all demonstrations, rallies, and large crowds.

Travellers can also seek consular assistance on +255 22 229 0000 or +44 (0) 20 7008 5000, and read the latest advice on the FCDO website.

