Take a Ted Lasso-inspired tour of Kansas City as filming locations for season 4 are revealed

Filming of the highly anticipated fourth season of comedy-drama Ted Lasso is underway in Kansas City, Missouri.

And it looks like the Midwestern destination will feature heavily in the Apple TV+ series, which sees KC native Jason Sudeikis playing a small-time American football coach hired to manage English soccer team AFC Richmond.

A teaser clip of a Kansas City restaurant scene was posted to Instagram by Apple TV+ and the cast and crew have been spotted in several other locations around the city.

Here, we reveal how you can follow in their footsteps with a breakdown of the key filming spots used so far.

The Plaza

open image in gallery Jason Sudeikis was spotted at the Country Club Plaza, above, wearing a jacket sporting the branding for the Kansas City Current women's soccer team ( Visit Missouri )

Several scenes have already been filmed at the Country Club Plaza, Kansas City’s historical downtown retail area, which features 15 city blocks of Spanish-inspired architecture, dozens of fountains and the chance to shop trendy designer brands and dine at popular restaurants.

Season 4 reportedly sees Ted coaching a women’s football team and during filming at The Plaza, Sudeikis was seen wearing a jacket sporting the branding for the Kansas City Current team, the first National Women’s Soccer League team to sell out all of its home games.

Gates Bar-B-Q

open image in gallery This still is from a teaser scene posted to Instagram by Apple TV+. It was filmed at the Main Street branch of Gates Bar-B-Q ( Apple TV+ )

There are five Gates Bar-B-Q restaurants across the Kansas City metropolitan area, but it was the Main Street branch that will be seen on screen in Season 4.

Apple TV+ posted to Instagram a teaser scene filmed at the eatery, which is famed for its signature sauce and the Kansas City specialty ‘burnt ends’ – flavorful, caramelised pieces of meat from the point end of the brisket.

CPKC Stadium

open image in gallery Sudeikis and co-star Hannah Waddingham filmed scenes at the CPKC Stadium ( Visit Missouri )

Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, have been spotted filming at the CPKC, home of the Kansas City Current.

The CPKC opened in March 2024 as the world’s first privately financed stadium purpose-built exclusively for a professional women’s football team..

18th & Vine District

open image in gallery The crew spent a day filming at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum ( Visit Missouri )

The historic jazz district is one of Kansas City’s must-sees and home to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, where the crew spent a whole day filming.

The compelling museum preserves and celebrates the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.

Visitors can peruse hundreds of photographs, artifacts and several film exhibits.