A British teenager boarded the wrong flight home after being separated from his family at Menorca Airport, Spain and ended up in Italy instead of London yesterday.

The 15-year-old’s parents lost sight of him and raised the alarm before discovering he had successfully boarded a flight to Milan Malpensa without a ticket after police reviewed CCTV.

The boy and his family were meant to fly back from their holiday from the Spanish Balearic Island Menorca with Tui to London Stansted.

Local authorities and easyJet staff met the teenager upon arriving in Milan and arranged his mother to fly out to meet him. They have now returned to the UK.

A national police spokesperson in Mallorca said: “Officers checked cameras in the departures area and saw the teenager had managed to get on to a flight to Milan.

“The airport had already activated its missing child alert system but it was deactivated after it was confirmed the lad was on his way to Italy.”

An easyJet spokesperson told The Independent:“We have been investigating with the airport and our ground handling provider at Mahon how a young passenger was able to travel unaccompanied on the wrong flight to Milan on 4 August.

“The passenger was met by our team and the local authorities in Milan. We provided travel arrangements for a family member to meet them later that day and remained in touch with the family to offer our support.

“easyJet works closely with all of our airports to ensure the safety and security of all passengers.”

