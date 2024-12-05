Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tesco has announced a new partnership with one of Europe’s biggest holiday operators, allowing loyalty card holders to swap their points for beach getaways or city breaks.

The supermarket unveiled a major addition to its Clubcard scheme, revealing it has partnered with easyJet. Members will be able to turn the points they collect while shopping into money off a selection of family beach holidays or city breaks.

People will be able to get two times the value of their Clubcard vouchers when they exchange them with easyJet to travel to any of the more than 100 destinations on offer.

The holiday hotspots include locations in Europe and North Africa, such as sandy beach breaks to Antalya, Majorca and Tenerife to city trips like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and Rome.

EasyJet’s newest destinations are also up for grabs, including Cape Verde, Dusseldorf and Tromso.

open image in gallery Clubcard members need to make an easyJet holidays account to transfer their points ( Getty Images )

Tesco Group loyalty director, Shama Wilson, said they are “delighted” to have added easyJet to its holiday roster.

“Now, when customers do their weekly shop, they will not only be able to get great savings with their Clubcard, they can also put double the value of their Clubcard Points towards beach holidays and city breaks with one of the leading names in the holiday business,” she said.

Chris Brown, head of marketing at easyJet holidays, added that they are “thrilled” Tesco Clubcard users will be able to exchange their points for holiday credit.

“We offer packages to thousands of Europe’s most loved hotels, with availability right the way up to October 2026, giving maximum opportunity to Tesco Clubcard holders to collect and exchange points to put towards a well-deserved getaway.”

To make sure Tesco Clubcard members can take advantage of the rewards, customers must also create an easyJet holidays account using the same email they used for their Tesco Clubcard membership.

Their exchanged points will then appear as a credit on their easyJet holidays account, which will then be valid for six months after the exchange.

