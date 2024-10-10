Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Commuters are facing major delays on the London Underground this morning, with problems on several lines disrupting rush-hour Tube travel.

Tube passengers on the Jubilee and Northern lines will encounter the most problems with their journeys.

On the Jubilee Line, there are severe delays due to an earlier faulty train at West Ham that stopped the service early this morning.

Transport for London (TfL) also reported severe delays on the Northern Line between Kennington and Camden Town, northbound via Bank, due to a signalling problem at London Bridge.

There is “good service” on the rest of the Northern Line, say TfL.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative routes, including the London Overground, C2C, DLR, Elizabeth line, Southeastern and London buses.

One commuter wrote on Twitter/X: “Suspended jubilee line made me miss my train and then wait 30mins for the next one - it’s not even 9am pls.”

Another commented: “Of course the jubilee line is suspended from Stratford to North G.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to Tube customers for the disruption to their journeys this morning. This was caused by earlier faulty trains at West Ham on the Jubilee line and Pimlico on the Victoria line.

“There was also a signal failure at London Bridge affecting Northern line services. Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.”

Elsewhere, National Rail announced that a fire near the railway at Stevenage yesterday disrupted the route to Gordon Hill – no trains are expected to run between the stations until at least 12pm.

Tens of thousands of rail commuters and long-distance passengers faced chaos on the UK’s premier route, the East Coast Main Line – which connects London King’s Cross with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland.

Even though the blaze has now been extinguished, it caused “significant damage” to signalling equipment.

National Rail told northbound commuters heading home from the capital last night (9 October): “At present, the vast majority of services have been cancelled.”

