Transport for London running reduced service due to heat wave

Transport for London is running a reduced service as a result of this week’s predicted record-breaking hot temperatures.

A banner on the TfL website this morning warns thats a “reduced service is expected on all lines”, linking to a page with details of hot weather contingency plans on the network that includes introducing temporary speed reductions.

As a result, Tfl is advising against all but essential travel. Those that must travel today and tomorrow are advised to always carry water.

Signs were spotted last Friday advising customers at Acton Central Station that there will be just two London Overground trains an hour between Richmond and Stratford and Watford Junction and Euston on Monday and Tuesday of this week. No trains are running between Romford and Upminster.

In a statement released last week, TfL said that it “will work hard to keep as many services running as possible and is carrying out enhanced inspections to mitigate the impact of the extreme weather.

“Very hot temperatures can affect rails, overhead power lines and signalling equipment. Track temperature checks are continuing to be carried out regularly across the Tube and rail networks to ensure they remain safe and that the track is not at risk of bending or buckling.

“TfL is also inspecting the air conditioning units on the Tube trains that cover 40 per cent of the Tube network, the trains on the Elizabeth Line and London Overground as well as the air cooling units on double-deck buses to ensure they are functioning well.”

Anyone planning on using TfL services today should check their route before their travel.

The Met Office issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat today and tomorrow, with temperatures expected to reach 40C in an area stretching from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

The Independent has approached TfL for comment.