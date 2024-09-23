Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Transport for London’s (TfL) income from fining drivers using major roads in the capital has soared by 57 per cent in the last five years, new figures show.

The transport body received £89.3m in the 2023/24 financial year for perceived offences on its red route network, according to a draft version of its next annual report seen by the PA news agency. That is up from £56.8m in 2018/19.

Motoring organisation the AA attributed the rise to the increased use of new and more sophisticated CCTV cameras, and TfL’s decision in January 2022 to uplift the value of penalty charge notices (PCNs) from £130 to £160.

It accused the transport authority of ensuring London’s streets are “paved with fines”.

TfL said it is “essential” traffic moves “safely and efficiently” on its network. The authority issues PCNs for violations on red routes involving bus lanes, yellow box junctions, banned turns, stopping and parking, often relying on evidence from CCTV cameras.

There are around 367 miles of red route roads in London, meaning income from fines reached an average of nearly £244,000 per mile in 2023/24.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said that “Dick Whittington would now say that London’s streets are paved with fines.

“So massive is the income from road traffic enforcement on London’s red routes that to lose it would leave a huge black hole in TfL finances.

“It seems TfL may need drivers to offend and generate income instead of complying with road rules.”

The draft annual report indicates that TfL made an operating surplus of £138m in the last financial year.

It emerged this week that TfL has issued more than £322m in fines for non-payment of ultra low emission zone (Ulez) charges since the scheme was expanded in August last year.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of security, policing and enforcement, said: “We are committed to keeping London moving safely and efficiently, and reducing delays on London’s red routes, which is also essential to ensuring a reliable bus network for everyone.

“Compliance on red routes is vital in achieving these aims, and non-compliance disrupts traffic – creating congestion and safety risks for everyone – and impacts London’s air quality.”

She insisted PCNs are used as an “important deterrent to drivers” rather than to “generate income”.

“They are only issued to the small number of drivers who contravene (the rules), and the number of drivers who receive more than one PCN for reoffences remains relatively low,” she added.

TfL was told by a panel of adjudicators in May 2023 to stop handing out fines based on camera evidence that said drivers illegally stopped on red routes without single or double lines, because this contravened government guidance.

A judicial review ruled in TfL’s favour in November, but AA research found that the transport authority does not contest the majority of appeals from drivers issued fines for stopping on red routes.

Cousens said that “these PCNs could have been cancelled when drivers first make representations to TfL and argue that the fines are invalid or that there were mitigating circumstances.

“Instead, they are forced to spend time and money going to an appeal where the fine disappears.

“Another concern is that around 90 per cent of paid fines are coughed up by drivers within 14 days to get the half-rate and cut their losses, even if they have doubts about them.

“It would seem that TfL banks on that behaviour, rejecting representations and saying that ‘if you don’t like it take it to appeal – where in most cases we won’t contest it’.”

PCNs are reduced to £80 if paid within a fortnight. Hayward said TfL handles representations and appeals “fairly and in line with the rules”.

”In many cases, claims at the appeals stage are uncontested by TfL due to additional evidence being provided to the tribunal which was not presented in initial representations to TfL,” she said.

Cousens said the increase in the amount of income English councils outside London are receiving from bus lane enforcement – from £46.8m in 2022/23 to £54m in the following 12 months – demonstrates authorities nationwide are “turning road traffic enforcement into an indispensable income stream”.

