TfL Tube strike - live: London grinds to a halt as nearly entire Underground network shuts down
‘Avoid travel,’ advises Transport for London
On top of a nationwide rail strike, today sees large-scale industrial action shut down transport across the capital.
London Underground workers have staged a 24-hour walkout, with all Tube lines fully or partly suspended.
People have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until mid-morning on Wednesday.
The only transport options that remain unaffected are buses, DLR and tram services, though all are expected to be busier than usual.
The Elizabeth line is operating with severe delays, while London Overground is operating a reduced service until 6.30pm, with around half of scheduled trains running.
This is the fourth Tube strike of 2022 so far.
The RMT union has said the dispute, which has led to both today’s Tube strike and rail strikes across the country this week, is over job cuts, pay freezes and working conditions.
“The RMT supports the campaign for a square deal for all working people in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, and our current campaign is a part of that more general campaign which means that public services have to be properly funded and all workers properly paid with good conditions,” it said in a statement.
Disruption to continue into Wednesday morning
Today’s Tube strike is likely to continue impacting travel in the capital into Wednesday.
TfL has said that no London Underground services will be running until after 8am on 22 June, and has specifically advised people to avoid travelling until mid-morning.
The TfL advice states: “Avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning - disruption is likely to continue.
“Reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line until mid-morning.”
All lines suspended or part suspended
All lines are fully or partly suspended during today’s Tube strike, with no trains running on eight London Underground lines:
- Bakerloo
- Victoria
- Piccadilly
- Metropolitan
- Jubilee
- Hammersmith & City
- Circle
- Waterloo & City
The Central, Northern and District Lines are part suspended - no trains are running through central London, but they’re offering some sporadic services in the outer Zones.
