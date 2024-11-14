Tourist town puts the slingshot away after Monkey City mania clamp down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marauding monkeys won’t face slingshots anymore in the historic Thai city of Lopburi, where they have been rounded up and sterilised after becoming rampant over the past years.

Before COVID-19 shut Lopburi, some of its 58,000 residents casually fed the 3,000 long-tailed macaques that lived alongside and even threw an annual fruit banquet for them, drawing tourists to “Monkey City”, a three-hour drive north of Bangkok.

The macaques, believed to bring good fortune, also inhabit nearby forests and have long been a part of the city’s history.

But after Lopburi came out of the pandemic lockdown in mid-2022, its residents found that the monkeys, without people feeding them, had become unruly.

open image in gallery Long-tailed macaques eat fruit as they cling onto Yongyuth Kitwatananusont, 83, who has organised the annual Monkey Festival for thirty-five years at Phra Prang Sam Yot temple, before officials started capturing monkeys, in Lopburi, Thailand, November 26, 2023 ( REUTERS )

Troops of macaques had taken over buildings, often confronting residents, stealing food and causing accidents. Gangs of monkeys also fought in brawls, shocking locals. Some residents resorted to caging themselves within their homes.

“Their method is robbery - by all means,” said Wisarut Somngam, a local researcher with Ecoexist Society, a non-governmental organisation, where he is studying the situation.

“They were ready to snatch anything off your hands, any bags they suspect contain food or items like mobile phones.”

Small children, elderly women and even policemen carried around slingshots to try and scare away the macaques.

open image in gallery A policeman poses for a photo with a slingshot used to scare long-tailed macaques away, as officials started capturing monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand ( REUTERS )

Reuters journalists made half a dozen trips to Lopburi this year, including during the height of the monkeys’ aggression in early 2024.

As complaints mounted after February, authorities armed with slingshots and traps sprang into action to catch the primates that had wreaked havoc and even scared some residents into putting up metal bars at their homes for protection.

“We have to cage ourselves inside, we have no freedom even on the premises of our own homes,” said Jirat Buapromart, 54.

“They are ready to steal anything they can from us.”

open image in gallery A Buddhist monk feeds a long-tailed macaque as he collects alms in the morning, under a sign that reads 'Feeding monkeys in this area is prohibited. The penalty fine should not exceed 2,000 Baht', as officials start capturing monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand, May 25, 2024 ( REUTERS )

By May, authorities stepped up the push against the monkeys, including boosting sterilisation efforts that began during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to neuter all the monkeys, 100% of them,” local veterinarian Patarapol Maneeorn from the government wildlife department said in September.

A map of Lopburi:

The monkeys would then be put into a designated area where they will be looked after, he said.

Five months after the start of the government’s campaign, Lopburi’s primate pandemonium has finally come under control, with around 1,600 monkeys in captivity.

open image in gallery A baby long-tailed macaque lays sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation carry out a sterilisation procedure ( REUTERS )

Some animal rights groups agree with authorities on neutering the monkeys, but not putting them in cages.

“The monkeys are suffering because currently they’re in a cage that is not designed for them,” said Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand. “It’s not proper for them.”

Wiek pressed the government to increase funding to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which has personnel trained in animal care and treatment.

For some residents, the return of calm on the streets of Lopburi is a relief. “Things have become a little easier because most of the monkeys were captured. Life is easier,” said clock maker Chalit Nithiwkram, 64.

open image in gallery Long-tailed macaques climb onto tourists during the annual Monkey Festival at Phra Prang Sam Yot temple ( REUTERS )

Business was also improving, he said: “If there were monkeys, no customers would dare to come by and park their cars here.”

For others, Lopburi and its monkeys are inseparable.

“Monkeys are part of Lopburi’s identity,” said Supaporn Reanprayoorn, 38, who runs a store near a temple where monkeys often gathered. She sometimes gave them snacks.

“Let tourists take pictures with them - just a hundred or two.”