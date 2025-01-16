Thai resort island Phuket strains under growing mountain of rubbish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapid development and burgeoning tourist numbers on the Thai island of Phuket are resulting in increasing problems with rubbish, threatening the pristine beaches.

More than 1,000 tonnes of waste is collected on Phuket every day, with a sprawling landfill now taking over one corner of the island.

In a matter of months, the landfill has grown so large it has replaced the previously serene mountain view from Vassana Toyou's home.

"There is no life outside the house, (we) just stay at home," she said. "The smell is very strong, you have to wear a mask."

To cope with the stench, Vassana said she keeps her air conditioner and air purifiers switched on all the time, doubling her electricity bill.

open image in gallery People work in the growing landfill in Phuket ( REUTERS )

Phuket, Thailand's largest island, has undergone rapid development due to its tourism sector, a major driver of the Thai economy as a whole. Of the country's 35.5 million foreign arrivals in 2024, about 13 million headed to the island.

"The growth of (Phuket) city has been much more rapid than it should be," said Suppachoke Laongphet, deputy mayor of the island's main municipality, explaining how a tourism and construction boom has pushed rubbish volumes above pre-Covid levels.

By the end of year, the island could be producing up to 1,400 tonnes of rubbish a day, overwhelming its sole landfill, he said.

open image in gallery A scorpion fish lies among garbage in the sea in Phuket ( REUTERS )

Authorities are pushing ahead with plans to cut waste generation by 15 per cent in six months, expand the landfill and build a new incinerator, he said, as the island strives to become a more sustainable tourist destination.

But increasing capacity and incinerators is only part of the solution, experts say.

"If you just keep expanding more waste incinerators, I don't think that would be just the solution," said Panate Manomaivibool, an assistant professor in waste management at Burapha University.

"They need to focus on waste reduction and separation."