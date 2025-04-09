Thai restaurant called out for offering discount to skinny people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular tourist cafe in northern Thailand is being called out for a controversial discount system that requires customers to squeeze through metal bars of varying widths to receive price cuts based on how slim they are.

At the Chiang Mai Breakfast World in Chiang Mai, discounts range from 5 per cent to 20 per cent, with those unable to fit through any gap paying the full price.

Netizens were quick to weigh in on the controversial promotion after a video posted by a pair of British travel bloggers went viral on Instagram on 6 April.

“Which one would you go through?” two bloggers, who use the handles @amonthego15 and @alexwandersyt, posted on Instagram three days ago. Critics slammed it as body-shaming and discriminatory, while some praised it as a creative gimmick.

Many criticised the “skinny body, skinny bill” rule as discriminatory towards larger individuals, with one commenter saying: “I wouldn’t eat there. That’s really discriminating.”

“Not dehumanising myself for that. Wouldn’t eat there,” another said.

But there were others who liked the idea. “This is a great idea,” said one.

“All places should have this,” another said.

Another user wrote in the comments: “It’s a great idea!! I probably get no discount but it reminds me to eat lesser for my own health. Good idea.”

Also noticeable in the setup at the entrance to the cafe was an additional category marked “Food for free”, suggesting that customers who could fit through the narrowest gap might receive a complimentary meal. However, local media reported that the “Food for free” option has since been removed by the cafe owners.

Meanwhile, in the viral clip, one customer can be heard saying “better than nothing”, after only managing to squeeze through the gap that earned a modest five per cent discount.

One Instagram user wrote in the comments: “I definitely think I’m getting an extra surcharge!”

One user wrote: “It should be the opposite, the heavier they are the more food they’ll purchase and it should even out. Skinny people will only order water and a salad.”