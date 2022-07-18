Following its reopening to tourists in the wake of Covid-19, Thailand has had some of the most confusing entry and travel rules to navigate.

Initially, it insisted on a pre-travel registration process which had to be approved by the Thai government before each individual tourist could visit. The country also imposed “quarantine bubbles” whereby holidaymakers could visit, but had to stick to certain regions or resorts for a period of time before they could explore the wider country.

However, Thailand’s border rules have been greatly simplified in the past month.

Here’s everything you need to know before booking a holiday.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination or a test result in order to enter Thailand?

Yes - one or the other. On 1 July, Thailand simplified its rules so all tourists over 18 could show either a PCR test result (taken within 72 hours before departure) or proof of full vaccination to enter the country.

“Fully vaccinated” for travel to Thailand means two doses of a double dose vaccine - or one of a single-dose vaccine - administered 14 days or more before travel. You do not need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.

Thailand accepts the UK’s NHS Covid Pass as proof - it’s worth bringing a printed paper copy as well as having the certificate in electronic form on your phone.

Visitors aged 17 and under travelling with adults over 18 can enter under the same rules as their parents. So if parents of a family are unvaccinated, their children aged six and up will need to show a negative PCR test. If the parents are fully vaccinated, the children can enter without proof of vaccination or test.

Do I still need to apply for a Thailand Pass?

No. The Thai government scrapped the Thailand Pass - a complex pre-approval system for tourists - on 1 July.

Now visitors may enter with a Covid Pass or PCR test result alone.

Do I still need to have a certain type of travel insurance?

At one stage of Thailand’s phased reopening, the country required tourists to have travel health insurance worth over US$10,000. This requirement has now been dropped, though proper insurance with Covid cover is still recommended,

What if I’m just transiting through Thailand?

If you are simply connecting flights in Thailand, for example staying airside in Bangkok Airport for a few hours and not leaving the airport to enter the country, you can follow the rules for your final destination.

Do I have to wear a mask while on holiday in Thailand?

Thailand ended its nationwide mask mandate on 23 June, as well as lifting the last remaining rules around maximum capacity and curfew for venues.

Masks are now voluntary in every setting. People are advised to wear masks in crowded settings such as busy public transport, markets and concert venues, but this is not enforced.

Thailand’s regions were formerly colour coded, with individual Covid rules from region to region - this system has also been scrapped.

Anything else I need to know?

If you do test positive for Covid-19 while on holiday in Thailand and have mild symptoms, you should quarantine at your accommodation until you test negative. If you start to show more severe symptoms, you may be required to isolate at a government-approved medical facility.

Temperature checks are sometimes required on arrival at airports, and at some hotels or resorts.

Thai immigration officials may also ask for proof of onward or return travel when you enter the country, or proof of sufficient funds for your trip.