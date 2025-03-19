Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand plans to halve the number of days it allows foreign tourists to stay in the country without a visa as part of a major crackdown those exploiting the scheme.

Since last summer, the southeast Asian country has allowed tourists from 93 nations, up from 57, to visit Thailand for a period of up to 60 days.

The new measures were part of an effort to boost visitors by doubling the stay limits.

However, tourism and sports minister Sorawong Thienthong has announced that various ministers have agreed in principle that this should now be reduced to 30 days, the Bangkok Post reported.

Additional details will be discussed before formally announcing the change to the visa-free period for tourists.

The reduction discussion has come amid tourism operators, such as the Association of Thai Travel Agents, expressing concern that there is a growing number of foreigners illegally working or conducting business in the country, the publication reported.

The Thai Hotels Association has also voiced their concern that the 60-day stay in part has led to an increase in accommodation being illegally rented out to tourists.

Natthriya Thaweevong, the chairperson of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which operates under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said, according to the outlet, that the ministry has instructed the Tourism Department to enforce the Tourism Business and Tourist Guide Act more seriously.

She said the department and the Tourism Police have consistently investigated illicit activities taking popular tourist places like Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Bangkok.

So far, the department has revoked the licenses of 40 companies in 2024 that were found guilty of secretly changing directions and shareholders, resulting in disqualification from operating tourism businesses.

In Phuket, 15 tour companies' licenses have also been revoked, Ms Thaweevong added, with another case finding that a Thai committee of a tour company was registered under five different company names.

Bloomberg analysts said that the move to reduce the number of days would have a “low-single-digit negative impact” on the overall inbound tourism demand, as data from ForwardKeys suggests as much as seven per cent of total bookings to Thailand in January and February were for stays of 22 nights or more.

“The potential policy move adds to a growing list of factors weighing on the sector… along with Chinese tourists’ security concerns and tighter travel budgets among North American and European travellers,” the analysts said in a report Tuesday.

Between January and 16 March, Thailand welcomed 8.3 million foreign tourists, up 3.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Independent has contacted the Tourism Authority of Thailand for comment.

