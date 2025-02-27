Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new digital platform is offering a way for cruise passengers to make a free digital memento of their favourite sailings.

The Cruise Globe lets passengers enter details of a cruise they have been on and creates a map of their route to view on a 3D globe.

You can sign up for free with your email and you will need to enter the name of the cruise ship, departure port and date of the sailing.

The system then uses automatic identification system (AIS) satellite tracking technology to provide a full overview of the route you took, including the exact distance travelled.

You can even zoom in to see the location of individual ports.

Users can add multiple cruises so you can build a digital record of your cruising history.

The tool will tell you the total nautical miles you have cruised, how many countries you have visited, your top cruise lines and how many sailings you have done.

Your personalised cruise globe and track record can be shared online or downloaded for free.

Alternatively, you can pay for a professional print of an individual route through sister service Cruise Maps, with prices starting from £48 depending on the size.

This is a more personalised option than other apps such as Cruise Mapper, which lets users see where ships are located and track itineraries.

The Cruise Globe is the brainchild of three friends, Matthew Jones, Will Ellison and Emma Le Teace, all of whom have a shared love of travel, ships and the ocean.

Jones has eight years’ experience building start-ups and both his parents worked for Cunard in the 1980s as a nurse and chief engineer on the QE2 and Countess.

Ellison trained in naval architecture and has 15 years’ experience building marine technology start-ups, while Le Teace is known for her popular Emma Cruises blog and TouTube channel.

Jones said: “Following months of research, we realised that what cruisers have been crying out for is an accurate record of exactly where they have been on all of their cruises, and to be able to share this information with family and friends.

“While there are countless apps that can be used to track flights and general travel, up until now nothing existed to allow cruisers to do this as AIS satellite tracking data often has gaps and cleaning it up is a time-consuming process. Thanks to Will’s knowledge and experience, and our hard-working data validation team, we are able to clean up the data and create a platform on which users can explore and share the 100 per cent accurate statistics of their entire cruise history.”

More than 50,000 routes have already been logged in just one week,

Le Teace added: “We are so excited by the incredible response to the launch of The Cruise Globe and can’t wait to keep developing it. We know that cruisers love to look at their cruise stats and most people like to keep a written history of their travels in a notebook or on their computer.

“With the launch of The Cruise Globe, we are giving them the means to really show off their cruise journeys visually and statistically with their entire cruise history all on one beautiful digital globe.”

