An unusual new attraction has been launched at the iconic Kelpies sculptures in Scotland, allowing visitors to experience the artwork from inside the horse’s mouth.

Scottish Canals have unveiled a unique opportunity to climb to the top of the inside of the Kelpies.

Standing at 98 feet tall, The Kelpies are the world’s largest equine sculptures and tower over the M9 between the towns of Falkirk and Grangemouth.

The horses were designed by sculptor Andy Scott and were unveiled in 2014. Now, 10 years later, visitors of all ages (height restrictions apply) will now be able to tackle an 82-foot climb from inside the sculptures right up to the horse’s mouth.

open image in gallery The experience will last 90 minutes while climing up the 98-foot horse ( Scottish Canals )

Scott said that the experience will “give an even greater understanding of just what an incredible achievement these structures represent both as artworks and as iconic landmarks.”

Throughout the climbing experience, the story of the Clydesdale horse will be told, a breed that contributed heavily to the Industrial revolution by manoeuvring materials.

The experience will involve ascending to the mouth of Baron, the horse that has its head up, using a series of ladders, cable crossings, suspended platforms and nets.

After reaching the mouth, climbers with the abseil quickly down the body back to the ground.

open image in gallery The Kelpies were unveiled in 2014 and were designed by sculptor Andy Scott ( Getty Images )

All participants will wear full-body harnesses and helmets and will be connected to safety cables while being led by two professional guides for the 90-minute experience.

This experience, however, will initially only be available for large group bookings or by signing up to support one of Scottish Canals’ charity fundraiser events.

Since their launch, The Kelpies have welcomed over seven million visitors from all over the world, and have contributed £85m in tourism spending to the Falkirk region each year.

open image in gallery Nets, harnesses and helmets will keep climbers safe during the ascent ( Scottish Canals )

Scottish Canals’ CEO John Paterson said they are “incredibly excited” to launch the new challenge that will hopefully encourage more people to support charities.

“This is a truly amazing experience and will allow visitors from across the world to step inside our magnificent Kelpies and discover the secrets that lie inside all while experiencing a 25-metre aerial journey straight to the horse’s mouth.

“Those who enjoy this epic experience will undoubtedly leave with a memory of a lifetime.”

Enquiries are now being taken for the experience and Scottish Canals are also seeking more charities to partner with.

