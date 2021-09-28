A theme park has been accused of “fat shaming” visitors after it introduced weighing scales for its rides.

The changes at Adventure World in Perth, Australia have been dubbed “humiliating” and “degrading” by some social media users.

The park’s “self-serve” weighing stations have been particularly targeted, as they flash red or green depending on whether a rider falls within the maximum weight limits.

“Boycott Adventure World until they change their new disgusting ride policies,” one Facebook user commented on the attraction’s official Facebook page.

“Not only can you not be above 90kg to ride the rapids, you can’t be over 75kg to ride the Abyss, the roller coaster. Do they know the average weight of an adult?”

Seventy-five kilograms equates to just over 11 and a half stone. The average UK man weighs 13st 5lbs, while the average woman weighs 11st 6lbs.

“To top it off, they have scales for riders to go on to check their weights prior to going on,” they added. “These scales show a large red flashing light if you are over. How humiliating. How degrading.”

A mother who attended the park with her two children told The West Australian that her 13-year-old daughter was “humiliated” when asked to weigh herself for the Rocky Rapid waterslide, only to be told she couldn’t go down.

“I was angry and disappointed in Adventure World. We’ve enjoyed these rides for years and now all of a sudden we weren’t able to,” she said.

Another woman told 7 News: “The park doesn’t cater to us anymore, we went last year and I was able to go on those rides with my kids no issue, and this year, we have red lights flashing in our faces saying no you can’t do this,”

Others online described the new measures requiring riders to weigh themselves as “disgraceful” and “fat shaming”.

“We take our direction from our various ride manufacturer’s safety specifications,” Adventure World CEO Andrew Sharry told The West Australian.

“There have been no changes to, nor introduction this season of a new rider weight safety requirements for any of our rides, slides or attractions.”

He added that the scales were a “rider weight safety assessment scale for the operator” and had been introduced for visitors’ comfort.

“(This) brings us in line with almost all other water parks in the country. We are not alone in implementing such a system,” Mr Sharry added.