Thorpe Park has shared a glimpse into its much-anticipated new ride in a video that takes you into the action on the roller coaster Hyperia, set to open to thrillseekers in spring 2024.

Hyperia will reach a top height of 236ft and travel at a maximum speed of over 80mph, pushing The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach (230ft tall) off the podium for the UK’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

Hyperia will reach a top height of 236ft and travel at a maximum speed of over 80mph (Thorpe Park )

The Surrey theme park released a stomach-dropping point-of-view video last month of the twist and turns to come, including a Stealth-style vertical drop, a dive loop and an “Immelman turn” – a half-loop followed by a half-twist inversion.

With the cpation “once you’ve experienced Hyperia you’ll never fear again”, Thorpe Park claims riders can expect to feel “weightless” as they reach the record-holding speed and summit.

At 205ft high Stealth will now be the second tallest roller coaster in the park (Thorpe Park )

Previously, 205ft high Stealth stood as the tallest ride in the theme park. Both rides meet the criteria for a ‘hypercoaster” – a circuit roller coaster with drops greater than 200ft.

In a Hyperia construction update in November, the park said “Hyperia is growing into the majestic goddess we know she will be,” and added that the framework for the ride and maintenance stations are “in place.”

Framework for the ride and maintenance stations are “in place” (Thorpe Park )

Thorpe Park’s divisional director, Neil Poulter, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the UK’s tallest and fastest ride here at Thorpe Park in 2024 and bringing guests a brand-new record-breaking attraction, which has been years in the making.

“We are excited for thrillseekers to be able to try out Hyperia, which will be a must-visit for those looking to embark on an exhilarating adventure with friends and family.”

With a new logo, and a New Orleans-inspired family area “Big Easy Boulevard” also being introduced next year the coaster isn’t the only part of Thorpe Park’s rebrand.

The park is currently closed for the winter season but tickets for thrills in 2024 can be pre-booked online now.