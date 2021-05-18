Woman travels 6,000 miles to remove love-lock from tourist attraction out of ‘pettiness’

A woman recently travelled 5,953 miles from Los Angeles in the US to Seoul in South Korea to remove an old love-lock that she and her ex had attached to a famous tourist attraction.

Kassie Yeung posted a Tiktok video about her epic journey, which has attracted 4.8 million views to date.

It shows the 23-year-old on an aeroplane, before going to purchase a pair of wire cutters and then riding a cable car to the top of the South Korean capital’s North Seoul Tower.

The text reads: “I am one petty mf [motherf**ker] idc [I don’t care] what anyone says”.

Commonly known as the Namsan Tower, people travel to the top to attach colourful padlocks to the fences as a symbol of their love.

The trend is similar to that practised at the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, where officials ended up removing the locks in 2015 due to fears that the bridge might collapse.

The video cuts to Yeung searching among the many coloured padlocks until she finds the one left by her and her ex-partner and duly snips it off using the wire cutters.

She told Insider that it took her around 30 minutes to sort through the hundreds of locks to find the one she and her partner had affixed in 2019.

Yeung admitted that removing the lock wasn’t the only reason for her flight and that she was also there for work.

Remembering the lock she and her ex had left behind, however, persuaded her to take a detour in a bid to make an amusing and relatable video for her followers.

“It is relevant in the sense that everyone goes through relationships, breakups, and possibly having love locks with ex-lovers,” she said.

The South Korean landmark isn’t the only destination bearing love-locks.

They were also removed from fencing at Point Danger in Queensland in 2015 – and a similar approach was taken at Junction Bridge over the Arkansas River in the US in 2017.