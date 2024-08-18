Support truly

The last Tory rail minister has made a surprise intervention in the row over train driver pay – praising railway staff and saying he understands why Labour ministers chose to “cut a deal” with the train drivers.

Last week the new transport secretary, Louise Haigh, reached an agreement with the train drivers’ union, Aslef, for a “no-strings” pay rise worth 15 per cent over three years.

Members will begin voting on the offer, for which union leaders have urged acceptance, on 28 August. A large majority is expected in favour of the deal.

But within 48 hours of reaching an agreement, Aslef announced fresh strikes by train drivers working for the state-owned East Coast Main Line operator LNER.

The train drivers’ union says drivers will strike each weekend until 10 November following “a breakdown in industrial relations, bullying by management, and persistent breaking of agreements by the company”.

Weekend strikes are planned on LNER services ( EPA-EFE )

Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly accused the Labour government of being “played by its union paymasters”.

But in a series of Sunday evening posts on X (formerly Twitter), Huw Merriman expressed respect for rail staff and their unions.

He wrote: “In my time as rail minister, I was fortunate to meet and work with those who crewed trains and stations, managed the railway and worked with pride for their passengers.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to reach an agreement with all unions who were on strike.”

Mr Merriman was appointed rail minister by Rishi Sunak in October 2022, three months after the train drivers began their industrial action.

The government insisted any wage rise was contingent on radical changes to working practices, while the union demanded an unconditional pay increase. Aslef says the last time he met them for talks was in January 2023.

The former minister wrote: “Having tried to bring in workplace reform to improve rail services and, holding my hands up, failed, I can understand why the new government have decided to cut a deal to end the uncertainty and move on with goodwill.

“Whilst it’s legitimate to debate the terms of the deal, the demonisation of train drivers and those on board and at stations, who carry out a difficult and skilled job for the safety of passengers, is completely unfair. These people work hard and should be shown more respect.

“Despite reports, I had a good working relationship with the rail union leaders and recognised their role representing members.

“I hope, by sticking my head up and accepting my part, others can show our rail workforce the respect and recognition they deserve and focus on the future.”

Mr Merriman stood down as MP for Bexhill and Battle at the July 2024 election. His seat was held by the Conservatives.