Tourist injured after banana boat accident in Mallorca
The holidaymaker was taken to hospital by authorities
A young tourist was left injured after riding a banana boat at a popular beach in Mallorca.
The 19-year-old Bulgarian woman was found lying face down in the water at Magaluf beach by lifeguards following a trip out on the marine ride, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reports.
The boats – where people sit on a banana-shaped inflatable as they are towed into the sea – are available at many beachside resorts across the island.
The accident occurred at around 7.30pm on Monday evening, the newspaper said. The company that was running the water activity contacted local lifeguards after the accident.
After finding the woman, emergency services brought her aboard a support boat to provide immediate care.
She was reportedly suffering from intense neck pain, appeared disoriented and had swallowed a large amount of water.
The team stabilised her using a spinal board before carrying her ashore. The woman was transported to Clínica Rotger hospital nearby for further medical examination.
Magaluf beach is popular with tourists for its large hotel resorts and vibrant nightlife.
A similar incident occurred in Magaluf in 2022, after another young woman suffered a severe blow to her lower back after falling from a banana boat.
A similar incident hit the headlines back in 2018, after a British mother died after being thrown off a banana boat at an Egyptian resort.
The inflatable had flipped, but when the woman was pulled aboard the speed boat and CPR was performed, she could not be saved.
Thomas Cook confirmed at the time that it was one of their customers who died while on the excursion and offered support to the woman’s family.
The Independent has contacted the Calvia Tourism Board in Mallorca for comment.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments