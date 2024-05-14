Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Chinese hiker died on Sunday after falling off Hong Kong’s popular Lion Rock mountain.

The 37-year-old tourist, identified by his surname Liang, is believed to have lost his balance after he climbed the rock face.

He dropped down about 82ft (25m) and was found unconscious.

Police said they were alerted to the death at around noon on Sunday. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim from mainland China was with a group of about a dozen friends who began the hike on the mountain in northern Kowloon at around 10am.

The mountain’s granite peak, which is at an elevation of 1,624ft (495m), has become a tourist attraction for its distinctive shape, resembling a crouching lion.

The often steep and challenging trails to the peak attract hikers who not only seek physical exercise but also panoramic views of Hong Kong.

Several people have died after falling from the peak ( AFP via Getty )

Several visitors have died after falling from the peak in Hong Kong, where hiking has become popular after the Covid pandemic and scenic destinations have exploded in popularity.

In 2023, a 55-year-old woman died after falling about 20m down the cliff. In 2022, a 36-year-old man fell about 80m down the slope and died.