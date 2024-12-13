Tourist killed by wild elephant in Thailand park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A visitor was killed by a wild elephant at a national park in Thailand on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Thai woman, identified only as Jeeranan from Chachoengsao, was reportedly walking along a trail to the Phen Phop Mai waterfall inside the Phu Kradueng National Park in the Loei province when she was attacked by the elephant.

Fellow visitors notified park rangers of the attack at around 9.45am local time.

When the rangers arrived to investigate, they found the woman’s lifeless body.

Attapol Charoenchansa, head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said this was the first time anybody had been attacked by elephants walking on that trail, according to The Bangkok Post.

The trail, known for its red maple leaves, is popular with visitors.

In the wake of the attack, park officials temporarily closed the trail and others frequently used by wild animals to ensure visitor safety.

Mr Attapol said an investigation into the death was underway.

The Phu Kradueng National Park has a cooler climate than much of Thailand due to its high elevation which makes it a popular tourist destination from late October to December. The park opened for seasonal tourism on 1 October and was scheduled to allow visitors until 31 May next year.

Nation Thailand reported that the attack took place in an area frequently visited by wild elephants in search of food. Multiple warning signs are posted around the area, advising visitors to stay away.

Park chief Adisorn Hemthanon said a patrol team was sent to track the wild elephant following the incident and they found its footprints near the trail behind the staff accommodation, leading towards a forest area closed to tourists.

The Independent has reached out to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for further comment.