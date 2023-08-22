Shop in Japan hits back at tourists’ ‘bad manners’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shop in Japan has taken aim at the “bad manners” of tourists by putting up a sign listing their requests for overseas visitors.

The poster, in an unnamed store that sells second-hand video games, was shared in the Japan Moments group on Facebook.

Written in English, it contains a list of “requests for foreign customers” and states: “We are very troubled by the many violations of manners by foreigners. These are bad manners.”

Examples of poor behaviour that were listed included picking items up and putting them down elsewhere in the shop, opening the packaging before purchase and bringing food and drink into the store.

The shop has apparently even seen examples of people who “throw garbage inside the store or in the hallways”.

People are also warned that they should not return items that weren’t broken.

Referring to how customers can help deal with the language barrier, the sign read: “Most of the staff can’t speak English. Please prepare an image of what you are looking for or make an effort to speak Japanese.”

The caption on the Facebook post asked: “Are we (tourists) ruining Japan?!”

There are more than 11,000 comments on the post, with many agreeing with the shop’s stance.

“Sadly many foreigners don’t respect the Japanese culture or lifestyle,” said one Facebook user, while another said: “Good for them. Frankly I wish all stores had a code of conduct to protect staff from abusive customers.”

The shop is simply asking for “common courtesy”, said one comment, while someone described the rules as “pretty straightforward, and easy to follow”.

The issue of etiquette among tourists in Japan was raised last year, when a shop put a sign near their steamed buns asking foreigners to use polite phrases when ordered rather than pointing at the buns and saying kore (this).

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, Spain, a historic deli hit back at tourists who clog up the shop without buying anything by introducing a €5 charge.

The manager of Queviures Múrria, in the Eixample district, said the number of tourists coming in just to snap a selfie had plummeted since the fee was brought it.