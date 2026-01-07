Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic Moomin artist to get permanent gallery in European museum

Tove Jansson’s illustrations will span three exhibition halls in Helsinki

The Tove Jansson exhibition will be open from 13 February
The Tove Jansson exhibition will be open from 13 February (HAM/Maija Toivanen)

A museum in Finland is opening a new gallery showcasing work by the illustrator of the iconic Moomins.

On 13 February, Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) will open a permanent Tove Jansson exhibit that showcases “the expanded collection of works highlights various aspects of her artistry through annually changing themes”.

It celebrates 80 years since the much-loved characters were first designed.

The Finnish artist’s gallery will span three halls and aims to “strengthen Tove Jansson’s artistic legacy and significance in both art history and Finnish society”.

Jansson’s book Comet in Moominland inspired the gallery’s inaugural exhibition, with the theme of courage explored and works by the entire Jansson artist family on display.

“It showcases Jansson’s art in a diverse way and introduces new perspectives on her as both a Helsinki-based and international artist”, added the museum.

Moomins are white hippo-like fictional creatures created by Jansson in the 1940s, which featured in books, comics and a TV series.

The characters are beloved in Finland.

Party in the Countryside and Party in the City, famous frescoes from the Moomin creator, are already permanently on display at HAM.

The first Tove Jansson exhibition will be open for visitors from 13 February 2026 to 24 January 2027.

According to HAM: “The first exhibition explores the artistic output of the Jansson family members, their portrayals of one another and their joint creations, as well as the diverse tools and materials they used in their art.

“Family relationships, child-rearing, friends, celebrations, and the sense of security, support, and courage to live a unique family life provided by the artist’s home frame the work in the home studio and the shaping of the artist's identity.”

Read more: The best places to visit in Finland in 2026

