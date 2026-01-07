Iconic Moomin artist to get permanent gallery in European museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A museum in Finland is opening a new gallery showcasing work by the illustrator of the iconic Moomins.

On 13 February, Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) will open a permanent Tove Jansson exhibit that showcases “the expanded collection of works highlights various aspects of her artistry through annually changing themes”.

It celebrates 80 years since the much-loved characters were first designed.

The Finnish artist’s gallery will span three halls and aims to “strengthen Tove Jansson’s artistic legacy and significance in both art history and Finnish society”.

Jansson’s book Comet in Moominland inspired the gallery’s inaugural exhibition, with the theme of courage explored and works by the entire Jansson artist family on display.

“It showcases Jansson’s art in a diverse way and introduces new perspectives on her as both a Helsinki-based and international artist”, added the museum.

Moomins are white hippo-like fictional creatures created by Jansson in the 1940s, which featured in books, comics and a TV series.

The characters are beloved in Finland.

Party in the Countryside and Party in the City, famous frescoes from the Moomin creator, are already permanently on display at HAM.

The first Tove Jansson exhibition will be open for visitors from 13 February 2026 to 24 January 2027.

According to HAM: “The first exhibition explores the artistic output of the Jansson family members, their portrayals of one another and their joint creations, as well as the diverse tools and materials they used in their art.

“Family relationships, child-rearing, friends, celebrations, and the sense of security, support, and courage to live a unique family life provided by the artist’s home frame the work in the home studio and the shaping of the artist's identity.”

