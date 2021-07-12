‘Pingdemic’ triggers train cancellations across Britain

Dozens of trains across Britain have been cancelled today due to staff shortages.

The cause appears to be the so-called “pingdemic”, with essential staff being told to self-isolate because they have been in contact with a coronavirus case.

GWR said: “A shortage of train crew means that an amended Great Western Railway service will be in operation today, Monday 12 July, due to a significant number of staff having to self-isolate following notification from Test and Trace.”

London Victoria is seeing cancellations on links to the Sussex coast and some shorter-distance services.

Multiple Thameslink services through London, connecting Cambridge with Gatwick airport, are cancelled.

National Rail said: “Rail companies are working hard to keep you moving. However, services are expected to be very busy, and it is very likely that there will be alterations/cancellations across the railway network due to staff shortages.

“You are strongly encouraged to think carefully about travel plans. You may need to allow for extra time to complete your journey.”

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, both part of the same organisation, warn of cancellations between Watford and St Albans and on some lines to and from Birmingham.

Passengers whose trains are significantly delayed are entitled to partial or full reimbursement of their fare.