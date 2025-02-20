Police hunt man who caused £550k worth of train delays after climbing onto tracks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are trying to track down a railway trespasser who caused severe train disruption and cost Network Rail more than half a million pounds in delay costs.

An image of a man in dark clothing has been released by the British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail in a effort to identify him. Officers believe he may have information that could help their investigation.

The incident saw a man leave the platform at Hendon station around 2.20pm on 16 January and climb down from the platform onto the railway tracks.

The man then walked nearly 1km north up the Midland Main Line towards Mill Hill Broadway.

This act caused 16 trains to be fully cancelled and a further 54 to be partially cancelled, racking up delay costs for Network Rail, and in turn, the taxpayer, amounting to more than £550,000.

Dan Matthews, Network Rail operations director in the East Midlands, said: “The railway is potentially an extremely dangerous place.

“Anyone who trespasses is breaking the law, putting themselves at serious risk and likely to cause serious disruption to the network.

“We have to stop trains to keep everyone safe when a trespasser is reported which quickly leads to major knock-on delays.

“In busy areas like Hendon, that can affect hundreds of passengers very quickly.

“As well as causing significant disruption, this incident cost the taxpayer more than half a million pounds.

“We’re working hard with British Transport Police to crack down on this sort of behaviour and I urge anyone with information which could help the investigation to contact British Transport Police.”

The BTP is asking people to get in touch if they recognise the man or have any information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 326 of 16/01/25.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Network Rail says that trespassing on a railway is both illegal and dangerous, and perpetrators could face being taken to court or a £1,000 fine.

Trespassing means all trains in the vicinity are forced to stop to remove passengers, check for damage and clear blockages.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast