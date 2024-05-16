Teenagers could be recruited as train drivers to help UK’s railway staffing crisis

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A new proposal from the Department for Transport aims to attract younger train drivers into the cab to tackle the UK’s railway staffing crisis.

Plans to lower the minimum age of train driver recruits from 20 to 18 could allow school leavers to qualify as drivers from as soon as this summer.

The move to reduce network-wide reliance on voluntary overtime hours is a bid backed by train operators and drivers’ union Aslef.

Last year, Aslef secretary general Mick Whelan said: “More impetus should be given to reducing the minimum driver age requirements to improve diversity and increase the numbers of new entrants.”

Pending the consultation to “build resilience” across the railway network, all prospective train drivers will need to pass mandatory medical, psychological, fitness and competence examinations as usual to complete the 12- to 18-month training.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “We want to open the door for young people considering transport as a career, and this proposal could give school leavers a clear path into the sector.

“By boosting age diversity in the sector and attracting more drivers, we can help support reliable services while creating opportunities for more young people.”

The average mainline train driver is 48 years old, and over 5,000 of those qualified are predicted to retire in the next five years.

On London Underground trains, the minimum driver age to operate is already 18 but ministers say that the number of young people entering the industry “remains relatively low”.

“With driver shortages and an ageing workforce, it is critical to secure the skills we need for the long term to help improve reliability for the customer. By lowering minimum age requirements for train drivers, working on the railways should be seen as a more attractive career choice for school leaders, including those from diverse backgrounds,” said Andy Bagnall, chief executive for Rail Partners.

According to Avanti recruitment, a typical train driver salary “of circa £70,000” without overtime pay, can be reached “within just a few years”.

Mr Bagnall added: “Taking forward these proposals would meet a long-standing aspiration for the industry which would have a positive impact on getting more young people into the railway.”