A fire was reported on a CrossCountry train

(Simon Calder)

Fire on train closes key West of England rail line

No one is thought to have been hurt as a result of the fire on a CrossCountry train, believed to be the 5.25am from Plymouth to Newcastle

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:44
A fire on a CrossCountry train has halted rail services between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

GWR, the main train operator between the West of England and London, initially told passengers: “A CrossCountry service has reported striking something near Worle in North Somerset. This has activated the fire alarms on board the train.”

It later reported: “Update: There is a fire on the train. All train services have been stopped.”

Avon Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “Crews in attendance at Worle Railway Station dealing with a call of fire, delays likely due to an affected train on the line.”

The location of the incident is close to Weston-Super-Mare.

National Rail tweeted: “Replacement road transport has been requested to run between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.”

Meanwhile, passengers have been urged to take local bus services and reclaim the fare if they are asked to pay.

Southbound trains towards Weston-super-Mare and Taunton are being allowed to run at reduced speed, but northbound trains are still unable to run.

CrossCountry is telling travellers: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Westbury.

“Disruption is expected until 10am.”

Links from London to Devon and Cornwall are unaffected, though there are some cancellations due to train crew shortages.

Many trains across Britain are disrupted as a result of the large number of staff isolating as a result of Covid-19 infections.

